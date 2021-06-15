Cervus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Dividend

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Cervus Equipment Corporation ("Cervus" or the "Company") (TSX: CERV) today announced that the Board of Directors of Cervus has approved a cash dividend to Cervus shareholders of $0.11 per share for the second quarter of 2021. Payment will be made on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021.

Investors are cautioned that quarterly dividends are always subject to approval from the Board of Directors of Cervus and may be increased, decreased or suspended by the Board at any time.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus is a leading equipment solutions provider to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets across Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Throughout our territories and across our diverse markets, Cervus dealerships are united by the sales and support of the market-leading equipment our customers depend on to grow their business. The Company operates 64 Cervus dealerships and is the authorized representative of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers including: John Deere agricultural equipment; Peterbilt transportation equipment; and Clark, Sellick, Doosan, JLG and Baumann material handling equipment. Cervus common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol "CERV".

For further information: Angela Lekatsas, President and CEO, [email protected] ;Catie Busch, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]

