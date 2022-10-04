Certn Strengthens Regional Expertise with New Managing Director Role

Laura Main brings years of management and technology experience at the country level

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Certn, a leader in background screening solutions, today announced the appointment of Laura Main as the managing director of North America. In this role, she will oversee operations and drive continued momentum for one of the world's best-positioned background check systems. She will help take the business to the next stage of growth through smooth and efficient operations.

Having recently been recognized by G2 Crowd as one of the highest-rated background screening companies, Certn is making the process easier and more accessible for both candidates and employers. By putting the candidate experience front and center, Certn makes a too often arduous process faster and more seamless, with a comprehensive and affordable approach.

Main comes to Certn with over a decade of experience working in leadership roles in the digital media and advertising technology sectors. She joins Certn from Quantcast, a global advertising technology company where she served as managing director for Canada. During her tenure at Quantcast, she was instrumental in rolling out a new self-service platform, developing the company's go-to-market strategy, and driving overall growth. Prior to this, she was a country manager at Adglow, where she launched the European company's Canadian market, grew the regional team, and significantly scaled the business.

As Certn continues its growth trajectory of global expansion, Main will be integral in further developing the company's North American footprint and building upon greenfield opportunities. The company recently hired a new chief product officer, raised a Series B funding round, and appointed Michael Whittington to the role of managing director for Certn EMEA and Credence Background Services, which Certn acquired earlier this year.

Laura Main, managing director for North America, Certn, said: "Background checks are a pain that no one likes dealing with, but it doesn't have to be this way. At Certn, we're putting the emphasis on the candidate experience by making it seamless and smooth. My own positive experience going through the Certn screening process cemented my decision to join this highly accomplished and forward-thinking team. The ease-of-use and accessibility of Certn's solution is disrupting an industry that's been plagued by arduous systems for too long."

Andrew McLeod, CEO, Certn, said: "The enormous opportunity for Certn to have a lasting impact on background screening is unmatched – and we're just scratching the surface. Laura's technology management expertise will help guide the company as we continue to make our platform stronger, better, faster and more comprehensive."

