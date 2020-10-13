Certent Empowers Financial Reporting Centers of Excellence With Certent 365

Certent 365 delivers an advanced report production experience with innovation that accelerates the process and simplifies project management

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for financial disclosure management and equity compensation, announced today the launch of the new Certent 365 web-client for the Certent CDM Disclosure Management Platform.

With the Certent 365 web-client, Certent has created faster and more efficient ways to manage the reporting cycle with convenient access to Certent apps, project dashboards and management tools, and the new Certent 365 Reviewer. Financial reporting teams can now move beyond a narrow view of individual financial statements to a holistic view of reporting projects driving consistency, clarity, and improved communications, for regulatory reporting, and crucial internal performance reporting.

"Members of the reporting team have access to pixel-perfect versions of reports for review, comment, and approval through the web-accessible Certent 365 Reviewer with Certent's industry-leading HD ReportingSM technology," said Brett Alexander, Certent SVP Products. "The Certent 365 Reviewer will provide insight into the final version of reports with support for in-line XBRL, for regulatory documents and Adobe In-Design for publication. Having this insight into the status of reports throughout the reporting cycle, saving time and allowing them to catch issues before they become costly errors."

Certent 365 provides a hub for project activity with dashboards for at-a-glance review of milestones, metrics, project status, and all the reporting project team members, expanding communication to the whole team, including managers that are not involved in the day-to-day report creation.

"Today's reporting projects require a team to be successful. Analysts and accountants drive the data, designers put on the final touches, and financial leaders craft messaging," said Certent CEO, Jorge Martin. "With Certent 365, our customers can create a Reporting Center of Excellence, where financial teams build reports faster and with less risk. Finance teams can now manage end-to-end narrative performance reporting by combining people, processes, and technology in a unified environment that allows for collaboration and continuous improvement."

To learn more about Certent 365 and how it improves the reporting management process Join our Webinar: Igniting Centers of Excellence for Financial Reporting with Certent 365.

About Certent

Certent, Inc., founded in 2002, helps customers elevate their business with smart, intuitive solutions for modern finance. Our advanced solutions for disclosure management, narrative reporting, and equity management help business and finance leaders improve accuracy, save time, and get more done. Deploy with confidence over the cloud, backed by our end-to-end support services, deep expertise, and global reach. Integrate easily with existing systems and data sources. Certent helps you redefine your approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company operates in seven countries and serves over 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies around the world. To learn more, go to www.certent.com

