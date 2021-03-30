Certarus Enters Agreement with RNG Moovers for the Delivery of Renewable Natural Gas

HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Certarus (USA) Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has entered into a five-year contract with RNG Moovers, which is a project under the joint venture between Aria Energy and BP Products North America. As part of the agreement, Certarus will be responsible for the delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG) from several dairy farms in California to gas pipeline injection points, where it will help to meet the growing demand for lower carbon intensity fuel.

"Each of the partners involved in the RNG Moovers project bring a unique set of skills and experience that make it possible to capture methane, produce biogas, and deliver it to market. Being able to support major developers in the RNG space allows Certarus to demonstrate our capabilities in the safe transportation of high-pressure gases, while enabling the growth of the RNG market. We are able to provide a cost-effective solution that makes RNG distribution viable even when a pipeline is not available," said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus.

"Partnering with world class organizations like Certarus to provide logistics transporting biogas where pipelines are not viable is one of the keys to continued execution of Aria's development of low carbon fuel resources," said Richard DiGia, President and CEO of Aria Energy.

Producing biogas from farm waste, rather than allowing it to decompose and release methane into the atmosphere, helps to lower harmful greenhouse gas emissions. When produced from agricultural sources, RNG is a carbon-negative fuel solution that can be utilized by transportation companies working to cut their carbon footprint.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen platform. The company safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. Certarus is leading the energy transition by displacing more carbon intensive fuels and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of specialty trailers in the world, the company is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for zero emission fuel distribution. For more information, visit: www.certarus.com.

ABOUT ARIA ENERGY

Headquartered in Novi, MI with offices in Oakfield, NY; Frederick, CO and Gilbert, AZ, Aria Energy provides baseload renewable energy to utilities and other customers across the United States. Aria Energy owns and/or operates a diversified portfolio of 41 energy projects across 17 states, collectively representing 24,880 MMBtu/day of RNG and 207 MW of electric capacity. Aria Energy produces and supplies over 500 million gallons of renewable natural gas annually to fueling stations across the US.

For additional information, visit: https://www.ariaenergy.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control including the impact of general economic and market conditions, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the ability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE Certarus Ltd.

For further information: Jacob Pratt, Vice President Renewable Natural Gas, T: 1- 713-389-0036, [email protected]; Dan Bertram, Vice President Corporate Development, T: 1-403-830-4262, [email protected]

Related Links

https://certarus.com/

