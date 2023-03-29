Mar 29, 2023, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Certain Wontons
Issue: Food - Allergen - Egg
Distribution: Sold in Alberta and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article