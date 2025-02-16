Certain Tumblers Pizza brand U Bake Pizzas recalled due to undeclared Mustard

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - February 15, 2025

Product: All Dressed Pizza (U Bake), Super Pizza (U Bake)

Issue: Food - Allergen - Mustard

Distribution: Saskatchewan

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries, Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]