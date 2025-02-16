Certain Tumblers Pizza brand U Bake Pizzas recalled due to undeclared Mustard
Feb 16, 2025, 10:19 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - February 15, 2025
Product: All Dressed Pizza (U Bake), Super Pizza (U Bake)
Issue: Food - Allergen - Mustard
Distribution: Saskatchewan
