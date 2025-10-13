News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Oct 13, 2025, 15:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Product: Raw Pistachios
Issue: Food - Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: British Columbia
