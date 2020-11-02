Cerro de Pasco Resources Corporate and Transaction Update

CSE:CDPR

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (Frankfurt : N8HP) ("CDPR" or the "Company") in reference to previous Company announcements whereby CDPR will acquire all of the issued shares of Oxidos de Pasco S.A.C., Empresa Administradora de Cerro S.A.C. and Remediadora Ambiental S.A.C. from Volcan Companía Minera SAA, the company is providing the following update.

In the process of finalizing the details of the transaction, CDPR and Volcan were unable to reach agreement on certain issues that require further clarification. Whilst the deadline for the transaction has expired, both companies are committed to continue evaluating a transaction that is satisfactory to both parties, accretive to CDPR's shareholders and beneficial to our local communities.

In anticipation of completing the transaction, CDPR was able to arrange financing commitments and expressions of interest in excess of USD60M in a combination of equity and unsecured debt financing, as well as lines of credit to satisfy conditions precedent relating to demonstrating financial capability. Management is confident this level of interest will remain given the strength of CDPR's value proposition.

In line with our previous Company announcement of the upcoming Quiulacocha exploration program, CDPR continues to evaluate all alternatives that will deliver full value to its shareholders and the community of Cerro de Pasco, with whom we have been engaging proactively and successfully for the last three years.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a resource management company, with a focus on applying the latest technology in the production of commodity metals through the treatment and reprocessing of all material resources, dumps, tailings, mining waste etc. at Cerro de Pasco in order to secure long-term economic prosperity. CDPR strives to meet to the highest level of environmental, social and legal compliance. CDPR provides extensive knowledge of Cerro de Pasco's challenges and potential, based on first-hand experience and a team of top experts.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "seeks", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "might", "likely" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of CDPR's management regarding the completion of the Transaction as well as the business and the expansion and growth of CDPR's operations, are based on CDPR's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of CDPR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties and other factors, such as Covid-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in CDPR's public documents, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although CDPR believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements and forward-looking information. Except where required by applicable law, CDPR disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc.

For further information: Guy Goulet, CEO, Telephone: +1-579-476-7000, Mobile: +1-514-294-7000, [email protected]

Related Links

http://pascoresources.com/

