CERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF SURFACE RIGHTS CONTRACT FOR QUIULACOCHA TAILINGS EXPLORATION PROJECT

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSR: CDPR) (OTCMKTS: GPPRF) (Frankfurt: N8HP) ("CDPR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the extension of the surface right contract between CDPR and the community of Quiulacocha for the first phase of the Quiulacocha tailings exploration project.

CDPR is pleased to inform the public that it has now extended the surface rights agreement with the community of Quiulacocha for a second consecutive year. The latest extension was signed and legalized by a notary in December 2022 for the duration of 1 year: starting on the 16th of October 2022 and ending on the 15th of October 2023.





In compliance with the initial contract and its extensions, CDPR has fulfilled all its obligations to date, which includes among other aspects implementation of community support projects. In this regard, in 2022 CDPR carried out two successful health campaigns for dental and eye care that benefited over 300 community members.





The latest contract extension includes among other considerations the implementation of a general health campaign that will benefit all the community members and the creation of a community library.

"We continue to strengthen the Social License to Operate granted by the community of Quiulacocha, with the objective to obtain our common goal, which is to reprocess the Quiulacocha tailings for the benefit of our shareholders, government, and the neighboring communities of Cerro de Pasco." said Edwin Mitchell, CDPR`s Vice President of EHS and Sustainability.

About Cerro de Pasco Resources

Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. is a mining and resource management company with unparalleled knowledge of the mineral endowment in the city of Cerro de Pasco and its surroundings. Initially, the Company will unlock the useful life of the mine and extend the concession areas in its Santander mining operation, applying the highest safety, environmental, social and governance standards. The key focus of the growth for the Company is on the development of the El Metalurgista mining concession, one of the world's largest surface mineralized resources, applying the latest techniques and innovative solutions to process tailings, extract metals and convert the remaining waste into green hydrogen and derivatives.

For further information: Guy Goulet, CEO, Telephone: +1-579-476-7000, Mobile: +1-514-294-7000, [email protected]