CERES GLOBAL COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 50% INTEREST IN BERTHOLD FARMERS ELEVATOR, LLC

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation") a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Riverland Ag Corp. ("Riverland"), has completed the purchase of Columbia Grain International, LLC's 50% membership interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC, a grain originator and merchandiser with locations in Berthold, N.D. and Carpio, N.D. ("BFE"). The other 50% membership interest in BFE is owned by The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company ("BFEC"), a farmer cooperative also based in Berthold, N.D.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. ( ceresglobalagcorp.com

Ceres and its subsidiaries ("Ceres") add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities, value-added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 31 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 50% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers), and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd. (a Canada-based seed development company).

About Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC ( www.bertholdfarmers.com

Established in 2002, BFE provides grain merchandising and storage services to over 300 BFEC patrons and other growers across a 4-county area.

