Ceres Global Ag to Host its Q1 2020 Results Conference Call on November 14, 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. ("Ceres" or the "Company") (TSX: CRP) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Ceres will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial and operational results on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Robert Day, Ceres' President and CEO, and Kyle Egbert, Ceres' CFO, will co-chair the conference call.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450, conference ID: 3999251. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until Thursday, November 28, 2019 at midnight, ET. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 3999251.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2125305/E9ABA629B72267940738A0D462951C0C

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Through its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres merchandizes high-quality North American agricultural commodities and value-added products and provides reliable supply chain logistics services to agricultural, energy and industrial customers worldwide.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 30.8 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC, a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a 50% in Gateway Energy Terminal, a joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp., a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc., a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers, and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd, a Canada-based seed development company.

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

