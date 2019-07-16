Ceres Global Ag Exercises Option to Acquire Delmar Commodities, Ltd.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Company"), a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandizing and supply chain company, announced today that it has exercised its option to acquire all outstanding shares of Winkler, Manitoba-based Delmar Commodities, Ltd. ("Delmar"). Ceres' first announced that it had acquired this purchase option in a press release dated July 8, 2019, which also outlined the fundamental terms of the option. The acquisition remains subject to successful completion of due diligence activities and the finalization of a definitive share purchase agreement. Ceres hopes to close this potential acquisition on or about August 1, 2019.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Through its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres procures and supplies North American agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizer, energy products and reliable supply chain logistics services to customers worldwide.

Ceres operates five locations, Duluth, MN; Minneapolis, MN; Shakopee, MN; Northgate, Saskatchewan; and Port Colborne, Ontario, and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Its facilities throughout North America have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 29.7 million bushels.

Ceres also has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC, a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc., a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers, and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd, a Canada-based seed development company.

About Delmar Commodities, Ltd.

Delmar Commodities, Ltd. is a Manitoba-based agricultural processing and supply chain company with four primary business lines: Grain merchandizing, soybean crush, birdfeed production and sales, and is the exclusive distributor in western Canada of Legend Seed products under a license and distribution agreement with Legend Seeds, USA.

Cautionary Notice: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements regarding future operations and results, anticipated business prospects and financial performance of Ceres and its subsidiaries, including the potential acquisition of Delmar, the plans, costs, timing and capital for the further development of the Northgate Commodities Logistics Centre, expectations or projections about the future, strategies and goals for growth, expected and future cash flows, costs, planned capital expenditures, regulatory change, general economic political and market conditions anticipated capital projects, construction and completion dates, operating and financial results, critical accounting estimates, the expected financial and operational consequences of future commitments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", "may have implications" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved." Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Key assumptions upon which such forward-looking information relating to the subject matter of this press release is based include satisfactory completion of due diligence, obtaining the necessary financing on reasonable commercial terms to fund the acquisition of Delmar, successfully integrating Delmar's operations and its employees into Ceres' overall business, as well as those matters listed in the "Forward-Looking Information" section of the MD&A for the period ended March 31, 2019 . Many such assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Ceres and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information include, among others, risks related to weather, politics and governments, changes in environmental and other laws and regulations, competitive factors in agricultural, food processing and feed sectors, construction and completion of capital projects, labour, equipment and material costs, access to capital markets, interest and currency exchange rates, technological developments, global and local economic conditions, the ability of Ceres to successfully implement strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the operating performance of the Corporation's assets, the availability and price of commodities and regulatory environment, processes and decisions. Although Ceres has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results that are not anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Ceres undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

