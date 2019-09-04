Ceres Global Ag Corp. to Host its Q4 2019 Results Conference Call on September 18, 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. ("Ceres" or the "Company") (TSX: CRP) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2019 financial results on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

Ceres will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operational results on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Robert Day, Ceres' President and CEO, and Kyle Egbert, Ceres' CFO, will co-chair the conference call.

All interested parties can join the conference call by dialing 1-888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450, conference ID: 3644719. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at midnight, ET. To access the archived conference call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the encore code 3644719.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2064815/6DB48E479A75E277DF1CFA228923F2F9

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

