Ceres Global Ag Corp. Announces Amendment To Credit Facility That Supports Regenerative Agriculture Program

MINNEAPOLIS, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Corporation"), a global agricultural, energy and industrial products merchandising and supply chain company, announces an amendment to its credit facility led by Macquarie Group ("Macquarie"), as administrative agent on behalf of a syndicate group of lenders, including Bank of Montreal and Cooperative Rabo Bank U.A.

The amended credit facility is a sustainability-linked loan with a 0.08% interest rate deduction if Ceres achieves certain key performance indicators linked to the Corporation's regenerative agriculture initiatives. Under the amended credit facility, the maturity date was extended two years to February 3, 2027.

"This sustainability-linked loan is a validation of our OREGEN™ regenerative agriculture program, which is proving to be an important initiative that has enabled Ceres to forge strong relationships with farmers and deliver value to our miller customers," said Blake Amundson, Vice President and CFO at Ceres Global Ag Corp. "This offering connects growers with the agronomic tools and regenerative agriculture processes that meet the increasing demand from millers for regen ag products. This has been a key differentiator for Ceres, enabling us to win supply agreements with some of the world's leading grain millers."

"We have been focused on enabling and facilitating connections across the supply chain through our OREGEN™ program. Understanding the needs of our mill customers, and ultimately the consumer packaged goods companies and retailers that they serve, has allowed us to deploy solutions at the farm that add value to both the miller and our grower partners," added Jeff Wildeman, Managing Director of Regenerative Agriculture & Origination at Ceres.

"Ceres has emerged as a leader in regenerative agriculture, which is becoming an important part of the grain supply chain to meet consumer demand," said John Spillane, Senior Managing Director in Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets business. "Through this credit facility, we are pleased to support Ceres in its business growth and this important sustainability initiative."

About Ceres Global Ag Corp.

Ceres and its subsidiaries add value across agricultural, energy and industrial supply chains through efficient sourcing, storing, transporting and marketing of high‐quality agricultural commodities, value‐added products and raw materials. Leveraging its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres connects farmers to customers around the world.

Ceres is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 10 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 29 million bushels. The Corporation also owns membership interests in three agricultural joint ventures that have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 16 million bushels.

Ceres has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC (a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co.), a 50% interest in Berthold Farmers Elevator, LLC (a joint venture with The Berthold Farmers Elevator Company), a 50% interest in Farmers Grain, LLC (a joint venture with Farmer's Cooperative Grain and Seed Association), a 41.6% interest in Gateway Energy Terminal (an unincorporated joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp.), and a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc. (a short‐line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers).

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

