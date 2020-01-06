Ceres Global AG Announces Addition of Carlos Paz to Senior Management Team As Vice President and Commercial Director

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSX: CRP) ("Ceres" or the "Company") announced today that is has further strengthened its commercial and executive teams with the addition of Mr. Carlos Paz, who will assume the role of Vice President and Commercial Director as of January 6th, 2020. Mr. Paz will manage all commercial activities and teams related to Ceres' agricultural-related businesses: Grain, Oilseed & Pulse Trading & Merchandizing, Oilseed Crush, Specialty Crops/Blending and Seeds.

Mr. Paz has over 25 years of experience in a wide variety of trading, merchandizing and management roles across North America, Latin America and Europe, working for companies such as Continental Grain, Cargill, and most recently Freepoint Commodities. Mr. Paz holds bachelor's degrees in General Business Management and Agricultural Economics from Kansas State University.

"The addition of Carlos Paz further strengthens our commercial and executive teams," said Mr. Robert Day, President and Chief Executive Officer at Ceres. "Mr. Paz's extensive experience across many commodity groups and geographies, and in senior leadership positions will serve the company well as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (ceresglobalagcorp.com)

Through its network of commodity logistics centers and team of industry experts, Ceres Global merchandizes high-quality North American agricultural commodities and value-added products and provides reliable supply chain logistics services to agricultural, energy and industrial customers worldwide.

Ceres is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and together with its affiliated companies, operates 13 locations across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Minnesota. These facilities have an aggregate grain and oilseed storage capacity of approximately 30.8 million bushels.

Ceres Global has a 50% interest in Savage Riverport, LLC, a joint venture with Consolidated Grain and Barge Co., a 50% in Gateway Energy Terminal, a joint venture with Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp., a 25% interest in Stewart Southern Railway Inc., a short-line railway located in southeast Saskatchewan with a range of 130 kilometers, and a 17% interest in Canterra Seed Holdings Ltd, a Canada-based seed development company.

Cautionary Notice: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing and completion of the Private Placement and the proposed use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would" or "might," "be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Ceres undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For more information about Ceres, please visit www.ceresglobalagcorp.com

