Ceragon Networks Partners with LEAF for Flexible Financing

PLANO, Texas, July 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ceragon Networks Inc, the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today announced that it has partnered with LEAF Commercial Capital (LEAF), a subsidiary of M&T Bank, to offer flexible finance options for its North American customers. LEAF has been a committed investor to the Telecommunications market and specifically the Broadband space through its lending to Internet Service Providers across the U.S. as well as to private networks in a variety of verticals for the last 10 years.

The partnership with LEAF opens a new alternate equipment financing option to our customers. LEAF's state-of-the-art technology platform and streamlined financing processing will make it fast and easy for our partners to manage their cash flow and deliver our industry-leading solutions to their customers without finance-related delays.

Steven Clyne, VP of Business Development at LEAF Commercial Capital, commented, "I see a great opportunity for Ceragon to enhance its presence in the space with access to capital through our flexible financing programs. This will allow Ceragon's clients to scale and grow their business quicker without capital limitations and constraint. We understand the ISP's needs and look forward to our strategic alliance with Ceragon to continue our support of the industry".

Ronen Rotstein, President of Ceragon North America, commented, "We're excited to be able to offer our customers this attractive financing option offered through this new partnership between LEAF and Ceragon. In this challenging interest environment, LEAF will enable our Ceragon and Siklu-by-Ceragon customers to accelerate their time-to-market, ultimately stimulating growth of their businesses at an attractive finance alternative rate."

To learn more about this new financing program, CLICK HERE.

About Ceragon

Ceragon Networks is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more, who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Ceragon Marketing Contact:

Tanya Solomon

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704355/Ceragon_Networks_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd

+1-201-845-6955