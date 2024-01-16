CALGARY, AB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER), in its role as Crown Consultation Coordinator, has released the Crown Consultation and Accommodation Report for the NorthRiver Midstream NEBC Connector Project.

The Report is the culmination of more than two years of CER consultation activities with 35 Indigenous communities, and demonstrates the Government of Canada's commitment to advancing Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and to conducting robust and timely project assessments.

The Report summarizes consultation activities that took place between July 2021 and November 2023. These include: meeting directly with Indigenous communities; engaging federal and provincial authorities; filing eight substantive submissions on the Commission of the CER's hearing record; proposing recommendations to the Commission to consider; responding to information requests; hosting workshops on the offset plan and condition compliance; and being cross-examined during the hearing process. These efforts helped inform the Commission's assessment of the project, as well as the final Governor in Council decision, within the legislated time limits set out in the Canadian Energy Regulator Act.

The federal government approved the project on December 21, 2023, subject to the 49 conditions that were identified in the Commission's Recommendation Report that was released on October 18, 2023. Many of the conditions were designed to mitigate impacts on the rights and interests of Indigenous Peoples and cumulative effects of energy development in the area.

Now that the project has been approved, the CER will oversee the company's activities and ensure compliance throughout the project's lifecycle.

Quick Facts:

NorthRiver filed the project application in November 2021 , and the hearing record closed in July 2023 .

, and the hearing record closed in . On October 18, 2023 , the Commission issued a recommendation report for the project and submitted it to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

, the Commission issued a recommendation report for the project and submitted it to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. On December 21, 2023 , Governor in Council directed the Commission to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the project, and it was issued on December 28, 2023 .

, Governor in Council directed the Commission to issue a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for the project, and it was issued on . The project involves two parallel 215 km long small-diameter pipelines from NorthRiver's existing Highway Hub, approximately 25 km northwest of Wonowon, B.C. , to the Gordondale area of Alberta , about 19 km east of the B.C./ Alberta border. Approximately 195 km or 91 per cent of the proposed route parallels existing linear disturbances such as other pipelines, roads, etc. The pipelines will transport natural gas liquids and condensate.

, to the Gordondale area of , about 19 km east of the B.C./ border. Approximately 195 km or 91 per cent of the proposed route parallels existing linear disturbances such as other pipelines, roads, etc. The pipelines will transport natural gas liquids and condensate. There were 35 Indigenous communities on the Crown List, 26 intervenors in the hearing including 21 Indigenous communities, four government departments and one landowner.

The Commission is responsible for adjudicative decisions and recommendations, operating as a quasi-judicial body that is arm's length from other parts of the CER governance structure and the federal government.

The CER, in its role as Crown Consultation Coordinator, was responsible for coordinating Crown consultation activities for the project.

