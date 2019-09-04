CEO of Bridgeable Joins Canada Advisory Board of Catalyst, a Leading Nonprofit Focused on Building Workplaces that Work for Women

"Susan leads a company that represents a model of the emerging gender-diverse workplace, especially in tech-centric Toronto," said Tanya van Biesen, Executive Director of Catalyst Canada. "It's an incredible pleasure to welcome her to our Canada advisory team, which includes some of Canada's most prominent CEOs and leading companies. I know that she will be an immensely valuable member of the Catalyst Canada Advisory Board."

"Catalyst has long had a strong presence with large organizations, but nearly 90 percent of people working in the private sector are working in small and medium-sized businesses," said Bartlett. "The ways an organization achieves diversity look different when an organization has fewer than 500 employees and perhaps not the same resources to devote to dedicated diversity and inclusion initiatives. And our young workforce brings new values and interpretations to the concept of diversity. I'm honoured and excited to be able to contribute some of those perspectives and support Catalyst's mission."

The Catalyst Canada Advisory Board, chaired by Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC, is a distinguished group of Canadian corporate leaders who help guide the organization's strategy to accomplish its mission. Catalyst also has a Board of Directors and Board of Advisors made up of prominent executives, as well as Advisory Boards for its operations in Europe, India, and Japan.

