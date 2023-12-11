CENTURY LITHIUM REPORTS PROGRESS AT ITS LITHIUM EXTRACTION FACILITY IN NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to report progress and further developments at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Highlights

Further process improvements implemented at the Pilot Plant, resulting in lithium grades consistently exceeding 14 grams/liter in the intermediate solutions produced (up from 7.5 grams/liter reported in August 2023 )

) Pilot Plant tests ongoing completing 23 months of safe operation

Work with Koch Technology Solutions LLC ("KTS") on direct lithium extraction ("DLE") is ongoing; delivering repeatable results and exceeding expectations

KTS to complete commercial design of a DLE installation for the Project in January 2024

On August 9, 2023, the Company reported achieving an increase of lithium grades in the intermediate solutions produced at the Pilot Plant to the highest levels to date, with an average grade of 7.5 grams/liter lithium. This increase in concentration was attributed to the integration of Koch Technology Solutions Li-ProTM equipment into the DLE area. In mid-August, the Company added an osmotically assisted reverse osmosis ("OARO") unit downstream of the DLE area. (Description of the process can be found at the Company's technology partner Saltworks' website: OARO—Saltworks Announces Osmotically Assisted RO Tech | Saltworks Technologies). With the OARO unit in operation at the Pilot Plant, Century has consistently achieved lithium grades exceeding 14 grams/liter in its intermediate solutions, accompanied by significantly reduced levels of impurities.

Century's collaboration with KTS continued to produce exceptional results within the DLE area of the Pilot Plant. With nearly 3,000 operating cycles of the equipment completed since its installation in April 2023, results have exceeded target levels for both lithium extraction and rejection of impurities from leach solutions. With these positive results, the Company anticipates KTS completing its commercial design of a DLE installation for the Project in January 2024.

Century's team continues to innovate and improve its process flowsheet for the Project through testing equipment, reagents, and alternate configurations of its flowsheet at the Pilot Plant. This work will continue into the coming year as the Pilot Plant generates data to support and further de-risk the Project and addresses recommendations identified during the Feasibility Study.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

