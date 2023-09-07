CENTURY LITHIUM OBTAINS PROVISIONAL PATENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report it has obtained a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Commerce. The provisional patent is titled System and Method for Extracting Lithium from Clay and Other Materials in a Chloride Solution Using Individualized Pretreatments. The patent pending process encompasses the Company's flowsheet, as developed at its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, USA and protects the Company's intellectual property (IP) pertaining to the handling of solutions derived from the treatment of solid materials including clays from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project (Project) in Nevada.

"Through the excellent work of Century Lithium's team, we have developed a system for lithium extraction which is proprietary to the Company" said Bill Willoughby, President, and CEO of Century Lithium. "Our system incorporates innovations made during our team's work at the Pilot Plant. The provisional patent provides protection of our system and its IP as we move forward with our Feasibility Study."

The Company's patent pending system is based on the extraction of lithium from solids using both products of a chlor-alkali process; hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide. Under the provisional patent, the Company's protected IP includes the method of treating lithium-bearing solids with chloride solution and the handling of solutions, precipitates, and residues, exclusive of a lithium recovery stage (Direct Lithium Extraction) a component process proprietary to Koch Technology Solutions.

Key steps of the provisional patent include:

Conditioning solids prior to leaching; this step uses recycled process solution and sodium hydroxide, a by-product of the process, which acts as a dispersant and chemical reactant with clay-sized particles

Leaching slurried pulp in a hydrochloric acid solution; this step includes capture of carbon dioxide which is used for the precipitation of calcium and magnesium later in the process

Method of treating the post-leach slurry to remove iron and aluminum in a manner that allows pressure filtration of the solids and minimizes the use of flocculants and counter-current decantation

Treatment of post-DLE spent solution to provide feed stock of sodium chloride solution to a chlor-alkali plant and recycle solution to the conditioning step

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved the technical information in this release.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

