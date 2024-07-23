CENTURY LITHIUM CHANGES PROJECT NAME TO ANGEL ISLAND MINE

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) announces it has changed the name of its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA to the Angel Island Mine (the Project). In April 2024, the Company announced a positive Feasibility Study for the Project, making it one of the few advanced lithium projects being developed in the United States. As the Company now continues to work towards permitting the Project, regulators encouraged a name change for clarity in the permitting process. The Angel Island name distinguishes it from other mining and energy projects in the area by using the name of a topographical feature from the Project.

ABOUT ANGEL ISLAND

Angel Island is named for the ridge of older metavolcanic and clastic rocks bordering the west side of Century's lithium clay deposit. The name itself dates to the 1800's, one of three landforms in Clayton Valley named for islands in San Francisco Bay (Alcatraz and Goat islands being the other two). Of the three landforms, Angel Island is the largest, rising to a height 400 meters above the valley floor. Its presence on the east side of the valley, separating Century's lithium clay deposit from the lithium brine operation of Albemarle Corp., is owed to uplift along a major northeast trending normal fault located along the western base of the ridge. Although not directly related to the formation of Century's deposit, uplift of Angel Island along this fault was responsible for elevating the clay deposits east of the fault and bringing them to the surface where they are now accessible for mining. The harder rocks in the ridge also likely acted as a physical barrier protecting Century's lithium clay deposit from erosion.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Angel Island Mine in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium recently completed a Feasibility Study on the Project and is currently in the permitting stage, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

