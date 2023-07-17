CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Corby G. Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective July 14, 2023.

Dr. Anderson is a Licensed Professional Chemical Engineer with over 40 years of global experience in engineering, design, industrial plant operations, corporate level management, education, research, and professional service. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University, an MSc in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech, and a PhD in Mining Engineering and Metallurgy from the University of Idaho. He most recently assisted Century Lithium as its Technical Advisor, Metallurgy.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to the Company's Board of Directors," said Bryan Disher, Chair of Century Lithium. "As Technical Advisor, Dr. Anderson has been instrumental in the advancement of our Clayton Valley Lithium Project, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the Company in his new role on the Board of Directors."

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

For further information: Spiros Cacos, Vice President, Investor Relations, Direct: +1 604 764 1851, Toll Free: 1 800 567 8181, [email protected], centurylithium.com