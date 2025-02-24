CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM OPTIMIZATION PROGRAM AT ANGEL ISLAND LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial internal, non-independent review, optimization work, and studies ("Optimization Study") related to the estimated capital ("CAPEX") described in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Clayton Valley Lithium Project (now known as Angel Island), Nevada, USA, dated April 29, 2024 ("Feasibility Study"). The Optimization Study identified potential cost reductions of up to 25% of CAPEX on its initial Phase 1 CAPEX of $1.581 billion.

Optimization Study highlights leading to the CAPEX reductions:

Reduced capital costs through changes in flow sheet, equipment selection and updated vendor quotes in the processing areas of filtration, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and the chlor-alkali plant

Internal evaluation of the estimated engineering and construction plans to identify areas of overlap and locations within the plan where modifications of site facilities and elimination of redundancies and inefficiencies can streamline the process from mining to the planned on-site production of battery-grade lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ")

CO ") Reductions in the estimated cost for on-site services resulting from the changes in processing

Reduction in estimated indirect costs for contingency and EPCM calculated in the Feasibility Study as a percentage of direct costs as a result of the cost reductions set out above

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the Optimization Study. These results, if confirmed by an updated Feasibility Study, will have a significant impact on the economics of Angel Island," said Century Lithium President and CEO, Bill Willoughby. "The Company is also in the process of outlining new initiatives at Angel Island that will further unlock value for our shareholders and place Angel Island in the forefront of lithium resources under development in North America."

"Lithium remains critical for Western independence in its energy transformation, underpinning the long-term fundamentals of the industry despite current depressed prices. We believe that with these improved economics and its advanced stage of development Angel Island has now become a key asset in the broader United States' lithium strategy."

Century Lithium will initiate work on an Updated Feasibility Study for Angel Island to confirm the results of the Optimization Study to the required level. Century Lithium believes that the optimizations to Angel Island's mine plan and processing, and the sale of surplus sodium hydroxide generated in the production process, will lead to competitive estimated capital and operating costs.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with Direct Lithium Extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of lithium carbonate over a 40-year mine-life, with one of the lowest estimated operating costs for lithium projects in North America.

Century Lithium trades on both the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LCE" and the OTCQX under the symbol "CYDVF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C1Z".

