Century Group Unveils Updated Tsawwassen Town Centre Plan with Innovative Inclusion of Health Care Space

Century Group is delivering a revised plan prioritizing health care as a key community amenity contribution. The health care space in phase 1 will be dedicated in perpetuity to the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation - this group has been focused on improving the long-standing health care access challenges in Delta. The plan will still include significant housing, retail and thoughtful town centre architectural design. Other key updates include:

A newly expanded Thrifty Foods with an added pharmacy component

Housing options in the form of new apartments and townhomes

The addition of 100 new market rental homes to Tsawwassen's housing stock.

"We've heard the concerns about needing better health care delivery and made changes to address this," said Century Group President Sean Hodgins. "This revised plan reduces scale while still delivering new homes, dedicated space for health care services, and retail that will strengthen our town centre. Projects like this will always involve tradeoffs, but we must keep moving forward to tackle Delta's and the region's housing challenges."

With this project, the focus remains on infill development, renewing an already urbanized area without expanding into greenfields or agricultural land.

Century Group's revised proposal strikes a thoughtful balance between growth and community input for this much needed project, ensuring that the heart of Tsawwassen evolves in a way that reflects local values and long-term needs.

