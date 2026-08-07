Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

All-Time Record Q2 Net Operating Revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR, Driven by Strong Performance in North America.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Century Casinos, Inc. (the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") (Nasdaq Capital Market®: CNTY) today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights*

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025:

Net operating revenue was $152.0 million, an increase of 1%.

Earnings from operations was $17.2 million, an increase of 4%.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos , Inc. shareholders was ($10.9) million, a change of 11%, and net loss per share was ($0.39).

, Inc. shareholders was ($10.9) million, a change of 11%, and net loss per share was ($0.39). Adjusted EBITDAR** was $31.7 million, an increase of 5%.

Highlights of our US West Segment compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025*:

Net operating revenue was $23.4 million, an increase of 16%.

Net loss attributable to Century Casinos , Inc. shareholders was ($0.7) million, a 75% improvement.

, Inc. shareholders was ($0.7) million, a 75% improvement. Adjusted EBITDAR** was $4.5 million, a 93% increase.

"We are very pleased with the results of our North American operations during the second quarter, driven by a strong performance at the Nugget, in the US West reportable segment, as well as in the US Midwest reportable segment, which includes our Missouri and Colorado properties. The Nugget's Adjusted EBITDAR** grew an additional 93%, after growing by 93% in the first quarter, and we will continue to work diligently at the property to continue this performance throughout 2026 and beyond. Unfortunately, the results in North America were negatively impacted by Poland, which continued to underperform due, in part, to low table hold in June 2026. However, we are seeing some signs of improvement in Poland that should lead to better results over the next several quarters," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos, remarked.

RESULTS

The consolidated results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 are as follows:



For the three months



For the six months



Amounts in thousands, except per share data ended June 30,

% ended June 30,

% Consolidated Results:



2026



2025

Change



2026



2025

Change Net operating revenue

$ 151,995

$ 150,818

1 %

$ 289,234

$ 281,261

3 % Earnings from operations



17,180



16,575

4 %



28,941



23,715

22 % Net loss attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (10,910)

$ (12,309)

11 %

$ (27,414)

$ (32,922)

17 %

































Adjusted EBITDAR**

$ 31,660

$ 30,304

5 %

$ 56,599

$ 50,459

12 %

































Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders: Basic

$ (0.39)

$ (0.40)

3 %

$ (0.96)

$ (1.08)

11 % Diluted

$ (0.39)

$ (0.40)

3 %

$ (0.96)

$ (1.08)

11 %

RESULTS BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT*

Following is a summary of the changes in net operating revenue by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:





Net Operating Revenue



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2026

2025



Change

Change

2026

2025



Change

Change US East

$ 43,576

$ 44,556

$ (980)

(2 %)

$ 82,505

$ 81,690

$ 815

1 % US Midwest



44,680



41,374



3,306

8 %



86,487



81,128



5,359

7 % US West



23,378



20,174



3,204

16 %



40,446



36,583



3,863

11 % Canada



20,439



20,005



434

2 %



38,762



36,521



2,241

6 % Poland



19,922



24,709



(4,787)

(19 %)



41,034



45,339



(4,305)

(10 %) Consolidated

$ 151,995

$ 150,818

$ 1,177

1 %

$ 289,234

$ 281,261

$ 7,973

3 %

Following is a summary of the changes in earnings (loss) from operations by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:





Earnings (Loss) from Operations



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2026

2025



Change

Change

2026

2025



Change

Change US East

$ 3,785

$ 4,083

$ (298)

(7 %)

$ 5,268

$ 4,520

$ 748

17 % US Midwest



12,870



11,624



1,246

11 %



24,684



21,201



3,483

16 % US West



1,109



(978)



2,087

213 %



(881)



(3,645)



2,764

76 % Canada



5,019



4,533



486

11 %



9,300



7,894



1,406

18 % Poland



(659)



464



(1,123)

(242 %)



(838)



355



(1,193)

(336 %) Other (1)



(4,944)



(3,151)



(1,793)

(57 %)



(8,592)



(6,610)



(1,982)

(30 %) Consolidated

$ 17,180

$ 16,575

$ 605

4 %

$ 28,941

$ 23,715

$ 5,226

22 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

Following is a summary of the changes in net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:





Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2026

2025



Change

Change

2026

2025



Change

Change US East

$ (2,862)

$ (2,263)

$ (599)

(27 %)

$ (8,017)

$ (8,463)

$ 446

5 % US Midwest



6,023



4,640



1,383

30 %



10,966



7,747



3,219

42 % US West



(708)



(2,864)



2,156

75 %



(4,532)



(7,314)



2,782

38 % Canada



1,145



599



546

91 %



1,699



533



1,166

219 % Poland



(528)



245



(773)

(316 %)



(835)



81



(916)

(1131 %) Other (1)



(13,980)



(12,666)



(1,314)

(10 %)



(26,695)



(25,506)



(1,189)

(5 %) Consolidated

$ (10,910)

$ (12,309)

$ 1,399

11 %

$ (27,414)

$ (32,922)

$ 5,508

17 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

Items deducted from or added to earnings (loss) from operations to arrive at net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders include interest income, interest expense, gains (losses) on foreign currency transactions and other, income tax (benefit) expense, and non-controlling interests.

Following is a summary of the changes in Adjusted EBITDAR** by reportable segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2025:





Adjusted EBITDAR**



For the three months











For the six months









Amounts in

ended June 30,



$

%

ended June 30,



$

% thousands

2026

2025



Change

Change

2026

2025



Change

Change US East

$ 7,654

$ 7,903

$ (249)

(3 %)

$ 13,037

$ 12,143

$ 894

7 % US Midwest



16,689



15,452



1,237

8 %



32,337



28,890



3,447

12 % US West



4,508



2,338



2,170

93 %



5,902



3,059



2,843

93 % Canada



6,220



5,607



613

11 %



11,703



9,967



1,736

17 % Poland



52



1,942



(1,890)

(97 %)



555



2,488



(1,933)

(78 %) Other (1)



(3,463)



(2,938)



(525)

(18 %)



(6,935)



(6,088)



(847)

(14 %) Consolidated

$ 31,660

$ 30,304

$ 1,356

5 %

$ 56,599

$ 50,459

$ 6,140

12 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in the Company's reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $60.2 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $68.9 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $336.5 million in outstanding debt compared to $337.7 million in outstanding debt at December 31, 2025. The outstanding debt as of June 30, 2026 included $331.6 million related to a term loan under the Company's credit agreement with Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman"), $0.9 million under a credit agreement related to Casinos Poland ("CPL") and $3.9 million under a revolving credit facility related to CPL. The Company also has a revolving line of credit with Goldman of up to $30.0 million. If the Company has aggregate outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans and letters of credit greater than $10.5 million under the credit agreement with Goldman as of the last day of any fiscal quarter, it is required to maintain a Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio of 5.50 to 1.00 or less for such fiscal quarter. As of June 30, 2026, the Consolidated First Lien Net Leverage Ratio exceeded 5.50 to 1.00, but the Company had no outstanding revolving loans, swingline loans or letters of credit under the credit agreement with Goldman. The Company also has a $708.0 million long-term financing obligation under its master lease with subsidiaries of VICI Properties, Inc. ("Master Lease").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Today the Company will post a copy of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on its website at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/sec-filings/. The Company will also post its current presentation, which may be used in one or more meetings with current and potential investors from time to time, at the Company's website under www.cnty.com/investor/presentations/.

The Company will host its second quarter 2026 earnings conference call today, Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 am EDT / 8:00 am MDT. U.S. domestic participants should dial 888-999-6281. For all international participants, please use 848-280-6550 to dial-in. The conference ID is 'Casinos'. Participants may listen to the call live at https://app.webinar.net/5PAjQGDaNEk or obtain a recording of the call on the Company's website until August 31, 2026 at www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/.

* Amounts presented are rounded. As such, rounding differences could occur in period over period changes and percentages reported.

** Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margin are Non-US GAAP financial measures. See discussion and reconciliation of Non-US GAAP financial measures in Supplemental Information below.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION – US GAAP BASIS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss



For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands, except for share information

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating revenue:























Net operating revenue

$ 151,995

$ 150,818

$ 289,234

$ 281,261 Operating costs and expenses:























Total operating costs and expenses



134,815



134,243



260,293



257,546 Earnings from operations



17,180



16,575



28,941



23,715 Non-operating (expense) income, net



(25,860)



(24,898)



(51,496)



(50,435) Loss before income taxes



(8,680)



(8,323)



(22,555)



(26,720) Income tax expense



(625)



(1,250)



(1,534)



(1,732) Net loss



(9,305)



(9,573)



(24,089)



(28,452) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,605)



(2,736)



(3,325)



(4,470) Net loss attributable to Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (10,910)

$ (12,309)

$ (27,414)

$ (32,922)

























Net loss per share attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders:











Basic

$ (0.39)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.96)

$ (1.08) Diluted

$ (0.39)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.96)

$ (1.08)

























Weighted average common shares























Basic



28,195



30,565



28,413



30,624 Diluted



28,195



30,565



28,413



30,624

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





June 30,

December 31, Amounts in thousands

2026

2025 Assets











Current assets

$ 92,647

$ 104,072 Property and equipment, net



882,052



902,756 Other assets



130,505



140,443 Total assets

$ 1,105,204

$ 1,147,271













Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity











Current liabilities

$ 77,633

$ 79,780 Non-current liabilities



1,063,117



1,074,273 Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders' (deficit) equity



(125,671)



(97,697) Non-controlling interests



90,125



90,915 Total liabilities and (deficit) equity

$ 1,105,204

$ 1,147,271

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the three months ended June 30, 2026





Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total



North

America

Total Net (loss) earnings

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (2,862)

$ 6,023

$ (708)

$ 1,145

$ (528)

$ (13,980)

$ (10,910)

$ 3,598 Interest income



--



--



--



(41)



(1)



(43)



(85)



(41) Interest expense (2)



6,641



6,784



--



3,475



68



8,969



25,937



16,900 Income tax expense



--



59



--



440



23



103



625



499 Depreciation and amortization



3,869



3,819



3,394



1,201



711



20



13,014



12,283 Net earnings (loss)

attributable to non-controlling

interests



--



--



1,815



53



(263)



--



1,605



1,868 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



--



--



--



--



--



211



211



-- Loss (gain) on foreign

currency transactions, cost

recovery income and other



--



--



5



(55)



34



7



(9)



(50) Loss on disposition of fixed

assets



6



4



2



2



8



--



22



14 Pre-opening and termination

expenses



--



--



--



--



--



1,250



1,250



-- Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 7,654

$ 16,689

$ 4,508

$ 6,220

$ 52

$ (3,463)

$ 31,660

$ 35,071





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Summary of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the three months ended June 30, 2025





Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total



North

America

Total Net (loss) earnings

attributable to Century

Casinos, Inc. shareholders

$ (2,263)

$ 4,640

$ (2,864)

$ 599

$ 245

$ (12,666)

$ (12,309)

$ 112 Interest income



--



(3)



--



(91)



(3)



(176)



(273)



(94) Interest expense (2)



6,344



6,741



--



3,429



52



9,645



26,211



16,514 Income tax expense



--



223



--



748



241



38



1,250



971 Depreciation and amortization



3,821



3,828



3,361



1,074



741



18



12,843



12,084 Net earnings

attributable to non-controlling

interests



--



--



1,840



772



124



--



2,736



2,612 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



--



--



--



--



--



195



195



-- (Gain) loss on foreign

currency transactions, cost

recovery income and other (3)



--



--



--



(922)



(210)



8



(1,124)



(922) Loss (gain) on disposition of

fixed assets



1



23



1



(2)



11



--



34



23 Pre-opening and termination

expenses



--



--



--



--



741



--



741



-- Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 7,903

$ 15,452

$ 2,338

$ 5,607

$ 1,942

$ (2,938)

$ 30,304

$ 31,300





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Summary of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (3) Includes $1.0 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.













































For the six months ended June 30, 2026 Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (8,017)

$ 10,966

$ (4,532)

$ 1,699

$ (835)

$ (26,695)

$ (27,414) Interest income



--



--



--



(90)



(5)



(126)



(221) Interest expense (2)



13,275



13,602



--



6,976



129



17,900



51,882 Income tax expense



--



108



--



677



430



319



1,534 Depreciation and amortization



7,769



7,653



6,778



2,403



1,393



35



26,031 Net earnings (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests



--



--



3,648



94



(417)



--



3,325 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



--



--



--



--



--



372



372 Loss (gain) on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other



--



--



5



(59)



(157)



10



(201) Loss on disposition of fixed

assets



10



8



3



3



17



--



41 Pre-opening and termination

expenses



--



--



--



--



--



1,250



1,250 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 13,037

$ 32,337

$ 5,902

$ 11,703

$ 555

$ (6,935)

$ 56,599





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Summary of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAR* to Net (Loss) Earnings Attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. Shareholders by Reportable Segment.



For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Amounts in thousands



US

East



US

Midwest



US

West



Canada



Poland



Other (1)



Total Net (loss) earnings attributable to

Century Casinos, Inc.

shareholders

$ (8,463)

$ 7,747

$ (7,314)

$ 533

$ 81

$ (25,506)

$ (32,922) Interest income



--



(12)



--



(183)



(11)



(447)



(653) Interest expense (2)



12,981



13,220



--



6,729



102



19,215



52,247 Income tax expense



--



223



--



964



331



214



1,732 Depreciation and amortization



7,623



7,689



6,704



2,073



1,111



36



25,236 Net earnings attributable to

non-controlling interests



--



--



3,623



805



42



--



4,470 Non-cash stock-based

compensation



--



--



--



--



--



486



486 Gain on foreign currency

transactions, cost recovery

income and other (3)



--



--



--



(952)



(205)



(86)



(1,243) Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed

assets



2



23



46



(2)



15



--



84 Pre-opening and termination

expenses



--



--



--



--



1,022



--



1,022 Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 12,143

$ 28,890

$ 3,059

$ 9,967

$ 2,488

$ (6,088)

$ 50,459





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) See "Summary of Interest Expense" below for a breakdown of interest expense and "Cash Rent Payments" below for more information on the rent payments related to the Master Lease. (3) Includes $1.0 million related to cost recovery income for CDR in the Canada segment.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Net Earnings (Loss) Margins** and Adjusted EBITDAR Margins***









For the three months



For the six months







ended June 30,



ended June 30,







2026



2025



2026



2025 US East Net Operating Revenue

$ 43,576

$ 44,556

$ 82,505

$ 81,690

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(7 %)



(5 %)



(10 %)



(10 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



18 %



18 %



16 %



15 % US Midwest Net Operating Revenue

$ 44,680

$ 41,374

$ 86,487

$ 81,128

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



13 %



11 %



13 %



10 %

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



37 %



37 %



37 %



36 % US West Net Operating Revenue

$ 23,378

$ 20,174

$ 40,446

$ 36,583

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(3 %)



(14 %)



(11 %)



(20 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



19 %



12 %



15 %



8 % Canada Net Operating Revenue

$ 20,439

$ 20,005

$ 38,762

$ 36,521

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



6 %



3 %



4 %



1 %

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



30 %



28 %



30 %



27 % Poland Net Operating Revenue

$ 19,922

$ 24,709

$ 41,034

$ 45,339

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(3 %)



1 %



(2 %)



--

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



--



8 %



1 %



5 % Other (1) Net Operating Revenue

$ --

$ --

$ --

$ --

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



NM (2)



NM



NM



NM

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



NM



NM



NM



NM Consolidated Net Operating Revenue

$ 151,995

$ 150,818

$ 289,234

$ 281,261

Net Earnings (Loss) Margin



(7 %)



(8 %)



(9 %)



(12 %)

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin



21 %



20 %



20 %



18 %





(1) Represents additional business activities including certain other corporate and management operations that are not included in our reportable segments. Information is presented for reconciliation purposes. (2) Not meaningful.

Summary of Interest Expense



























For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands



2026



2025



2026



2025 Interest expense - Credit Agreements



8,195



8,864



16,350



17,656 Interest expense - Master Lease Financing Obligation



16,887



16,494



33,827



32,896 Interest expense - Deferred Financing Costs



674



674



1,348



1,348 Interest expense - Miscellaneous



181



179



357



347 Interest expense

$ 25,937

$ 26,211

$ 51,882

$ 52,247 Cash Rent Payments



























For the three months For the six months

ended June 30, ended June 30, Amounts in thousands



2026



2025



2026



2025 Master Lease

$ 17,376

$ 14,404

$ 35,451

$ 28,731 Nugget Lease (1)



2,018



1,936



4,023



3,849





(1) Represents payments with respect to the 50% interest in the Nugget Lease owned by Marnell Gaming, LLC through Smooth Bourbon, LLC, a 50% owned subsidiary of the Company that owns the real estate assets underlying the Nugget Casino Resort.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The table below shows the Company's reporting units and operating segments that are included in each of

the Company's reportable segments as of June 30, 2026.



Reportable Segment and

Operating Segment Reporting Unit US East Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races

Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf US Midwest Century Casino & Hotel Central City

Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek

Century Casino & Hotel Cape Girardeau and The Riverview

Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville and The Farmstead US West Nugget Casino Resort and Smooth Bourbon, LLC Canada Century Casino & Hotel Edmonton

Century Casino St. Albert

Century Mile Racetrack and Casino

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Poland Casinos Poland

* We define Adjusted EBITDAR as net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders before interest expense (income), net, income taxes (benefit), depreciation, amortization, non-controlling interests net earnings (losses) and transactions, pre-opening expenses, termination expenses, acquisition costs, non-cash stock-based compensation charges, asset impairment costs, loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets, discontinued operations, (gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, cost recovery income and other, gain on business combination and certain other one-time transactions. The Master Lease is accounted for as a financing obligation. As such, a portion of the periodic payment under the Master Lease is recognized as interest expense with the remainder of the payment impacting the financing obligation using the effective interest method. Intercompany transactions consisting primarily of management and royalty fees and interest, along with their related tax effects, are excluded from the presentation of net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders and Adjusted EBITDAR reported for each segment. Not all of the aforementioned items occur in each reporting period, but have been included in the definition based on historical activity. These adjustments have no effect on the consolidated results as reported under US GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDAR is used outside of our financial statements solely as a valuation metric and is not considered a measure of performance recognized under US GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is an additional metric used by analysts in valuing gaming companies subject to triple net leases such as our Master Lease since it eliminates the effects of variability in leasing methods and capital structures. This metric is included as supplemental disclosure because (i) we believe Adjusted EBITDAR is used by gaming operator analysts and investors to determine the equity value of gaming operators and (ii) financial analysts refer to Adjusted EBITDAR when valuing our business. We believe Adjusted EBITDAR is useful for equity valuation purposes because (i) its calculation isolates the effects of financing real estate, and (ii) using a multiple of Adjusted EBITDAR to calculate enterprise value allows for an adjustment to the balance sheet to recognize estimated liabilities arising from operating leases related to real estate.

Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as an alternative to net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, the most directly comparable US GAAP measure, as indicators of our performance. In addition, consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR also should not be viewed as a measure of overall operating performance or considered in isolation or as an alternative to net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders, because it excludes the rent expense associated with our Master Lease and several other items. Adjusted EBITDAR as used by us may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in our industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-US GAAP financial measures of other companies.

CENTURY CASINOS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

** We define net earnings (loss) margin as net (loss) earnings attributable to Century Casinos, Inc. shareholders divided by net operating revenue.

*** We define Adjusted EBITDAR margin as Adjusted EBITDAR divided by net operating revenue. Adjusted EBITDAR margins are a non-US GAAP measure. Management uses these margins as one of several measures to evaluate the efficiency of our casino operations.

ABOUT CENTURY CASINOS, INC.:

Century Casinos, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. The Company operates the following reportable segments: (i) US East includes the Mountaineer Casino, Resort & Races in New Cumberland, West Virginia and Rocky Gap Casino, Resort & Golf in Flintstone, Maryland; (ii) US Midwest includes the Century Casinos & Hotels in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, and in Cripple Creek and Central City, Colorado; (iii) US West includes the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno-Sparks, Nevada; (iv) Canada includes Century Casino & Hotel in Edmonton, the Century Casino in St. Albert, Century Mile Racetrack and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta and Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary, Alberta; and (v) Poland, where the Company operates six casinos through its subsidiary Casinos Poland Ltd. The Company continues to pursue other projects in various stages of development.

Century Casinos' common stock trades on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the symbol CNTY. For more information about Century Casinos, visit our website at www.cnty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND RISK FACTORS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of Century Casinos based on information currently available to management. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential for our portfolio of casinos, the strategic review process and the potential sale of our Poland operations, projects in development and other opportunities, our credit agreement with Goldman and obligations under our Master Lease and our ability to repay our debt and other obligations, outcomes of legal proceedings, changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities, impairments, and plans for our casinos and our Company including expectations regarding Adjusted EBITDAR and cash flow in 2026, improved performance at the Nugget and in Poland, and other estimates, forecasts and expectations regarding 2026 and later results, and any other statements that are not purely historical. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and in subsequent periodic and current SEC filings we may make. Century Casinos disclaims any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf.

SOURCE Century Casinos, Inc.

Peter Hoetzinger, CO-CEO and President, Landline: +1-719-689-5813, Mobile: +43 664 355 3935, [email protected]