Centric Software® Celebrates 500 PLM Projects

We are very proud to celebrate 500 PLM projects and growing. Tweet this

Based in Silicon Valley, Centric Software is the pioneer of PLM solutions for planning, designing, developing, sourcing and selling consumer products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverage, luxury, consumer electronics, private label goods and more.

Retailers, brands and manufacturers with operations in over 40 countries, ranging from iconic luxury labels to emerging market disruptors, rely on Centric to bring approximately $1.3 trillion worth of goods to market per year via 1 million+ points of sale. Centric PLM empowers companies of all sizes to superspeed time to market and improve supply chain efficiency by up to 50%, enabling more sustainable product development with reduced costs and improved product margins. With a 99% retention rate, Centric PLM users are the happiest worldwide; 40% of companies using Centric today replaced a previously purchased PLM system with Centric's market-driven innovations.

Centric is redefining the concept of PLM with many industry firsts such as mobile apps, interactive digital boards, Social PLM integrating team communication tools like Slack, Quick Start and fully remote deployment, integrations with dozens of ERP and e-com solutions and a groundbreaking CAD agnostic approach with fluid workflows connecting to dozens of 3D CAD systems. The net effect is true, end-to-end internal and extended team collaboration using one actionable source of truth for all.

A sincere thank you to our long-time customer partners as well as the most recent additions to the Centric family, including our 500th customer, the global golf industry giant, Callaway Golf.

"Centric PLM will drive increased efficiency into our product development process. We create a wide variety of products in diverse categories, and this is going to enable greater efficiencies across our multi-branded apparel, footwear, and accessory categories. These products require distinctly different workflows and Centric provides an exceptional technology solution to handle the vastness and complexity of our global business," affirms Jeff Cross VP of Global Operations and Development, Apparel & Soft Goods at Callaway Golf.

"We are very proud to celebrate 500 PLM projects and growing," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We sincerely thank each and every customer, from those who chose to work with and inspire us over a decade ago to our more recent partners like Callaway. The trust that our customers place in us drives us to continue to push the boundaries of innovation, industry expertise and best practices."

"We are truly honored to be on this exciting journey with so many innovative and market-leading partners," says Groves.

More cutting-edge companies from around the world attest to the importance of their partnerships with Centric, both new and longstanding:

"Centric PLM has enabled us to utilize our materials more effectively, streamline our costing process and increase process efficiencies… We've also seen a 15-20% reduction in admin- intensive tasks such as creating items, doing quotes and finalizing costings," observes Moira Alexander, Manager of Improvement Projects at South Africa's Woolworths, one of the largest retailers in the Southern Hemisphere.

"When we spoke to Centric, we realized that opting for their off-the-shelf solution would greatly accelerate our transformation process. And as we have invested a lot in technology innovations, we were looking for a partner who can match our pace—a market leader," explains João Souza, Head of Sourcing for the Women's Department of retailer C&A Brazil.

"We wanted a partner with the experience to really know best practices in product lifecycle management and development. One that would work with us to review and deeply understand the nuance of our current processes and yet modernize them as we transform to digital. Centric has certainly fulfilled their mandate, supporting us over the years as we expanded our brick-and-mortar business, introduced new digital-first brands, and entered new markets, all the while housing the SKU lifecycle in PLM," says Alex Thomson, VP of eCommerce, from US-based outdoor home furnishings company, Arden Companies. Arden was an early adopter of Centric PLM, over a decade ago.

"After the situation with the last system, we saw more demos and some just kind of felt more like a smart Excel sheet, which didn't really alleviate a lot of the problems we were finding. When Centric came in to do a demo for us and once we saw the capability of what it could do, we were all pretty much sold," offers Avery Francois, Project Manager at the American UPPAbaby.

"One of the things that was really surprising to us and was not something we expected—Centric PLM has significantly changed the way we're approaching the work and how our team works together," says Sabrina Findlay, CEO of US footwear company Otabo.

"Considering the size of our organization and the complexity of our requirements, going live on time is a testament to the capabilities of Centric's solution," confirms Surendra Karunakaran, CIO of the Sri Lankan manufacturer Brandix Limited.

"Centric PLM goes further than streamlining Balabala's business processes, promoting and enhancing value-creation in the organization," explains Mr. Chris Jin, Chief Information Officer of Semir Group, parent company of Balabala, the leading childrenswear brand in China.

"We chose Centric Software over 10 years ago because they are the fashion PLM specialists and a trusted partner. The software's flexibility, continuous innovation and the team's commitment and understanding of our needs support the evolution of our operations from one collection to another", says Catherine De Leusse, Global Merchandising & Business Planning Director at French luxury house, Longchamp.

Learn more about Centric PLM

Request a Demo

Centric Software ( www.centricsoftware.com )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLM™, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB focuses on core tools and industry best practices for emerging brands. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Centric Software

For further information: Centric Software, Americas: Jennifer Forsythe, [email protected], EMEA: Kristen Salaun-Batby, [email protected], APAC: Lily Dong, [email protected], www.centricsoftware.com

Related Links

www.centricsoftware.com

