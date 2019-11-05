Centric Health to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Earnings Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Centric Health Corporation ("Centric Health" or "the Company") (TSX: CHH) today announced that it will host a conference call, including a slide presentation, to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company expects to report its third quarter 2019 financial results via news release after markets close on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Telephone Dial-In Access Information

To access the conference call by telephone, dial 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please connect approximately 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. Those participating in the conference call by telephone can view the slide presentation by accessing the online webcast (see instructions below) and choosing the Non-Streaming Audio option.

Webcast Access Information

A live webcast of the conference call, including the slide presentation, will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's web site (http://www.centrichealth.ca/investors/events-and-presentations.html). Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. To view the webcast presentation with slides, please choose either the Real Streaming Audio or Windows Streaming Audio option.

Archive Access Information

The conference call will be archived for replay by telephone until Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at midnight. To access the archived conference call, dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation number 1790987.

The webcast with slide presentation will be archived for 90 days on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's web site (http://www.centrichealth.ca/investors/events-and-presentations.html).

ABOUT CENTRIC HEALTH

Centric Health's vision is to be the leading provider of pharmacy and other healthcare services to Canadian seniors. The Company is one of Canada's leading, and most trusted providers of comprehensive Specialty Pharmacy services and solutions to seniors. We operate a large national network of pharmacy fulfilment centres that deliver high-volume solutions for the cost-effective supply of chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services, serving more than 31,000 residents in over 460 seniors communities (long-term care, retirement homes, and assisted living facilities) nationally.

With services that address the growing demand within the Canadian healthcare system, Centric Health's unparalleled national care delivery platform provides significant potential for future expansion and growth.

For further information: please visit the Company's website at www.centrichealth.ca or contact: David Murphy, President & Chief Executive Officer, Centric Health Corporation, 416-927-8400; Trevor Heisler, Investor Relations, NATIONAL Capital Markets, 416-848-1434, THeisler@national.ca