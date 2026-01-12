CentreCourt Appoints Myles Millard as Partner & Group Head, Purpose-Built Rental

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - CentreCourt Developments Inc. ("CentreCourt"), a fully integrated real estate development firm specializing in high-rise condominium and purpose-built rental communities across the Greater Toronto Area, today announced that Myles Millard has joined the firm as Partner & Group Head, Purpose-Built Rental.

In his new role, Mr. Millard will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of CentreCourt's purpose-built rental ("PBR") platform. His appointment reflects CentreCourt's conviction in the long-term fundamentals of rental housing and the firm's commitment to building a scalable, institutionally oriented PBR platform alongside its established condominium business.

"Myles brings a unique combination of development experience and institutional investment expertise" said Andrew Hoffman, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer. "As market dislocation continues to reset land values, we see a rare opportunity to acquire well-located, transit-oriented sites at highly attractive pricing, while preserving optionality for either condominium or purpose-built rental development as market conditions evolve."

"With evolving public housing policies and a looming supply cliff across the condominium sector, we believe purpose-built rental is emerging as the most scalable source of near-term housing supply," said Gavin Cheung, Managing Partner & President. "The recent start of construction at 49 Ontario Street, in partnership with Dream Unlimited Corp. – delivering 1,228 rental homes, including 308 affordable units – underscores our ability to execute at scale in the current environment. With a growing pipeline of well-located projects on the horizon, Myles' experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand this platform and deliver much-needed housing through the cycle."

Mr. Millard brings over 15 years of experience across all segments of the real estate industry, including acquisitions and dispositions, development, capital raising, and asset management. Prior to joining CentreCourt, he spent nearly a decade at a large international real estate investment and development firm, where he held progressively senior roles across the Canadian business and was previously a member of the firm's Canadian leadership team. Earlier in his career, Mr. Millard worked within the real estate subsidiary of a major Canadian pension fund.

Mr. Millard holds a Bachelor of Commerce with a dual specialization in Finance and Real Estate from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

"The Greater Toronto Area is Canada's primary economic engine, generating roughly 20% of national GDP and supported by deep capital markets, a diversified employment base, and sustained investment in transit and infrastructure," said Mr. Millard. "These structural advantages underpin durable housing demand and reinforce Toronto's position as one of the most resilient and institutionally investable urban real estate markets in North America. CentreCourt's integrated entrepreneurial platform, capital flexibility, and long-term orientation create a compelling foundation to scale purpose-built rental while maintaining flexibility as the broader residential market recovers."

