Centre for Social Innovation's Climate Ventures launches Earth Tech Accelerator

New accelerator aims to support ventures advancing freshwater and climate solutions

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Communities as well as plant and animal life across Canada face numerous threats as a result of rising temperatures and pressures on our freshwater ecosystems. Technology has a role to play in helping to solve these threats.

The Centre for Social Innovation's Climate Ventures is recruiting now for the first cohort of Earth Tech : a six-month accelerator for startups and not-for-profits working on tech that can positively impact Canada's communities and ecosystems.

"Technology is a tool that, when deployed carefully, respectfully and with purpose, can help address many of the environmental challenges that we face" said CSI's Director of Programs Barnabe Geis. "Technology can improve on existing solutions or be a part of new innovations to help give rise to the Next Economy, one that is regenerative, equitable and prosperous for all."

Earth Tech participants will be given workspace, coaching with Entrepreneurs in Residence, access to advisors, training, and the opportunity to pitch to investors and funders at Demo Night. During our previous climate programs , participating early-stage enterprises earned and raised over $22M.

Earth Tech is supported by the RBC Foundation and Bullfrog Power, and the expertise of WWF-Canada.

Applications to be a part of the first cohort in Toronto close October 25, 2019, and selected finalists will be invited to pitch in person in November. The program will kick off in January, 2020.

The Centre for Social Innovation is a coworking space, community and launchpad for people working to make the world a better place, with three locations in Toronto, one in New York City, and an affiliate in London, ON.

The Centre for Social Innovation's Climate Ventures is home to the entrepreneurs, innovators, and advocates working on climate solutions and climate justice. From farming to fashion, our members are building the low-carbon economy and a better future for all.

For further information: Shea Sinnott, Senior Programs Manager, CSI's Climate Ventures, shea@socialinnovation.ca

