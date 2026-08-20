Centre for Designing Change and Ontario Tech launch Physical AI Centre of Excellence (PACE) Ontario to strengthen Canada's leadership in Physical AI

PACE Ontario will help Canadian organizations develop, test and adopt emerging technologies while building future-ready talent and industrial capacity

OSHAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Centre for Designing Change (CDC) and Ontario Tech University have launched Physical AI Centre of Excellence (PACE) Ontario, the first provincial hub within CDC's national PACE network.

Ontario Tech and CDC sign an MOU to establish PACE Ontario, a hub for Physical AI innovation.

Physical AI brings artificial intelligence into the physical world through technologies such as robotics, intelligent automation, autonomous systems, and advanced manufacturing. These technologies are transforming how goods and services are developed, produced, moved, creating new economic opportunities across sectors including manufacturing, logistics, critical infrastructure, defence, health care, energy and mining.

As countries around the world invest in sovereign AI capabilities, advanced manufacturing and intelligent automation, networks such as PACE can help strengthen Canada's ability to compete and innovate while retaining high-value talent and intellectual property.

CDC established the national PACE network to accelerate the responsible development and adoption of physical AI across Canada. PACE Ontario, the network's first regional hub, will bring together researchers, students, industry and technology innovators to advance human-centred research, workforce development and commercialization, while contributing to Canada's broader physical AI capacity.

Under a memorandum of understanding, Ontario Tech will serve as the Founding Academic and Research Partner for PACE Ontario. The initiative brings together CDC's national leadership role and expertise in ecosystem development and cross-sector collaboration with Ontario Tech's strengths in applied research, experiential learning, industry partnerships and a pipeline of skilled student talent.

CDC and Ontario Tech will collaborate in four key areas:

Applied research and commercialization: Advancing physical AI technologies, including robotics, intelligent automation, autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing, through collaborative research, testing, validation and knowledge exchange.

Advancing physical AI technologies, including robotics, intelligent automation, autonomous systems and advanced manufacturing, through collaborative research, testing, validation and knowledge exchange. Industry adoption: Helping Canadian organizations evaluate, adopt and scale physical AI technologies in ways that deliver economic and societal benefits while maintaining human oversight.

Helping Canadian organizations evaluate, adopt and scale physical AI technologies in ways that deliver economic and societal benefits while maintaining human oversight. Talent and workforce development: Creating experiential learning, upskilling, reskilling and industry-connected opportunities that prepare students and workers to thrive alongside rapidly evolving technologies.

Creating experiential learning, upskilling, reskilling and industry-connected opportunities that prepare students and workers to thrive alongside rapidly evolving technologies. National ecosystem leadership: Convening Canada's physical AI community to advance responsible innovation, foster collaboration and ensure emerging technologies remain focused on improving outcomes for people and communities.

The partners will also explore opportunities to use Ontario Tech's internationally recognized ACE research and testing facility as an anchor site for future programming, technology demonstrations and collaborative research.

"Physical AI represents the next frontier of industrial competitiveness, reshaping how nations innovate, manufacture, secure critical infrastructure and compete globally. Canada cannot afford to be a spectator, or simply a pipeline for the talent and companies that fuel the physical AI economy elsewhere." says Sumit Bhatia, Chair of the Board, Centre for Designing Change.

"Canada has all the ingredients to lead, but our success will depend on how effectively we connect our strengths into a coordinated national ecosystem. "PACE was created to build that platform, and PACE Ontario represents the first step in that national vision. Ontario Tech's strengths in applied research and deep industry connections make it an ideal founding partner." says Kulbir Colin Singh Dhillon, Executive Director, Centre for Designing Change.

"Ontario Tech was built for this moment," says Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University. "Through PACE Ontario, we will mobilize our research expertise, talent and innovation infrastructure to solve real-world challenges and better the lives of Canadians. Physical AI must be developed in service to people, with human oversight and people-centred decision-making at its core. This partnership will help turn bold ideas and emerging technologies into practical solutions that strengthen communities, create meaningful opportunities, support workers and enhance Canada's long-term prosperity."

About the Centre for Designing Change

The Centre for Designing Change (CDC) is a national not for profit innovation agency that brings together government, industry, academia and technology leaders to design and deliver collaborative cross sector initiatives that strengthen Canada's long-term capability in emerging technologies.

CDC's initiatives include the Physical AI Centre of Excellence and Canada's first open-source humanoid robotics project. Its work spans physical AI ecosystems, strategic foresight, future education systems, and dual-use innovation, with a focus on human capacity, inclusive innovation, and Canada's long-term economic and technological sovereignty. Learn more at designingchange.org

About Ontario Tech University

Ontario Tech University advances technology with purpose, guided by ethics, sustainability and human judgment. A leader in artificial intelligence and energy-related education and research, the university applies technology to drive innovation in teaching, research and operations. Our career-ready graduates are equipped with the technical skills, professionalism and adaptability required in a rapidly evolving workforce. Through applied research and strong industry and community partnerships, we deliver solutions that support economic growth, operational effectiveness and resilient communities in Canada and globally.

Explore how human-centred innovation and education work together to shape the future at ontariotechu.ca.

This announcement is issued jointly by the Centre for Designing Change and Ontario Tech University.

SOURCE The Centre for Designing Change

Media contacts: Prat Sureka - Executive Advisor, Centre for Designing Change, [email protected], 647.807.6727; Patricia Pickett - Communications and Media Relations, Ontario Tech University, [email protected]