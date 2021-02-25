Central Park Tower, World's Tallest Residential Building, Commences Closings

"Now that closings have commenced, residents will be able to experience the outstanding quality and unique lifestyle that is offered at Central Park Tower," said Gary Barnett, Founder and Chairman of Extell Development Company. "With first-class product and exceptional pricing that speaks to today's market, Central Park Tower is the very best you can buy on Central Park. There is truly no other building like it."

Recently awarded the 2021 Award of Excellence by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) as "The Best Tall Building 400 meters and above," Central Park Tower was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG), a firm dedicated to the design of high-performance, energy-efficient, striking architecture on an international scale.

Combining elements of glass, satin-finished stainless steel, and light-catching vertical and horizontal details, the building's façade accentuates the interplay of texture and light. Drawing on the striking exterior features, interior design firm Rottet Studio has created highly sophisticated interiors through unique and elegant custom finishes. The 179 two-to-eight-bedroom residences begin on the 32nd floor of the building and range in size from 1,435 square feet to over 17,500 square feet.

Located within the tallest residential tower ever built is one of the world's most exclusive private clubs, Central Park Club. The Club offers approximately 50,000 square feet of thoroughly curated luxury amenities spread across three floors, each level providing a unique experience and complemented by five-star service. The defining feature of Central Park Club is the 100th Floor, the highest private residential club in the world. Additional amenities include an expansive outdoor terrace with a swimming pool and cabanas for entertaining; a private screening room, residents' lounge, and tween game lounge on the 14th floor; and a full floor of fitness and wellness amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, training room, squash/basketball court, spa treatment room and more on the 16th floor. Additionally, while residents can enter through the dedicated private residential lobby on 57th Street, the building also features a discreet, gated valet entrance on 58th Street.

At the base of Central Park Tower is Nordstrom's first full-line department store. This approximately 320,000-square-foot, seven-story store, which opened in 2019, represents the company's biggest statement for its brand. Residents of Central Park Tower will receive special access to Nordstrom's flagship store. A rare collaboration that marks a first for the retailer, this unique lifestyle program offers residents exclusive in-residence and in-store programming. Some of the privileges include guaranteed reservations for Nordstrom's three full service restaurants, as well as immediate access to the retailer's two bars and café. Resident-only services also include in-residence and in-club dining experiences, beauty and spa services, clinical skin care, personal stylists for wardrobes in the home and a variety of in-store perks, including advance access to new brands and collections, and priority access to invite-only style events.

Extell is co-developing Central Park Tower with SMI USA (SMI), the US subsidiary of Shanghai Municipal Investment, a leading infrastructural investment company responsible for the esteemed Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world. Lendlease, one of the world's largest property, infrastructure, development and construction management firms, served as construction manager for Central Park Tower.

Extell Marketing Group and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group are the exclusive sales and marketing agents for Central Park Tower. Pricing for current availability at Central Park Tower starts at $6.5 million. For more information or to schedule a private appointment of the newly completed model residences, please call 212-957-5557 or visit www.centralparktower.com.

