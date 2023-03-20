Centenary Celebrations for the Founder of Sahaja Yoga: Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi

To recognize this historic event, Canada will present two flutes at celebrations being held in India. These were hand crafted by Canadian Indigenous flute maker, Bryan Towers. Shri Mataji thought very highly of Indigenous peoples of North America for their connection with Mother Earth, their purity and collectivity, commenting that, "they are so innocent, and [such] spiritual people."

Shri Mataji was born in 1923, in India, to highly educated parents of the royal Shalivahana lineage. From a very young age, She was aware of Her unique spirituality. She continued Her quest to find the best way to help people discover the spirituality within themselves. On May 5, 1970, She had a profound spiritual experience that triggered a process of spiritual self-transformation whereby thousands of people could achieve union with the deepest, most subtle aspect of their being. She named this process Sahaja Yoga, meaning spontaneous union.

For the following four decades, She tirelessly spread the profound message of Sahaja Yoga across the globe, travelling to over 100 countries to offer the experience of en-masse self-realization to all those who were seeking their inner spiritual transformation.

Her vision for a world of peaceful, balanced and enlightened people grew from a handful of followers to today's internationally recognized Sahaja Yoga meditation. Her powerful message of love and peace led to two nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and She received the United Nations Peace Medal.

Shri Mataji visited Canada and conducted public programs several times between 1981 and 2000. She was fond of Canada's maple syrup, west coast cedar trees and quality of wheat flour. She admired Canadians for their potential to be spiritually deep and their general attribute of discretion.

Vishwa Nirmala Dharma Educational Society is a registered charity in Canada. The society is dedicated to teaching Sahaja Yoga meditation, using techniques developed by the founder, Her Holiness, Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi. Programs and classes are always free and offered online and in locations throughout Canada. Information can be found on our website: www.sahajayoga.ca.

