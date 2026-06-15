Cendyn unveils AI-native infrastructure tackling hotels' invisibility cliff

The launch of Wayfinder within the Cendyn CMS makes hotel AI presence measurable for hoteliers, detecting drift when it occurs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cendyn, the leading hospitality marketing software and services platform, has unveiled Wayfinder, a GEO analytics and LLM monitoring platform designed to guide hoteliers to maintain and maximize visibility across leading AI models like Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Making AI presence measurable, Wayfinder taps into the traveler search process by directly surfacing AI search inquiries. Built into the Cendyn CMS, Wayfinder runs simulated prompts across leading AI models surfacing GEO health, fact health and directive readiness for hotels to remain discoverable, trusted and visible ahead of third-party channels.

By detecting drift when AI starts answering with the wrong information, Wayfinder's intuitive insights signal hotel marketing teams to secure ongoing search visibility while triggering automated testing of the hotel content strategy. Wayfinder analyzes and scores hotel web content, creating agent directives with property details for recommended schema and text files, that give a map for AI to learn the hotel.

As part of Cendyn's reimagined efforts to help hotels run smarter operations and stay bookable in an AI-first world, Cendyn has incorporated an AI search command center with a GEO health score highlighting visibility, accuracy of rate and content parity. This prioritizes actions that address issues like policy hallucinations directly into its CMS platform. In addition to direct website performance, hotels gain insight to competitor market share with their intelligent comp set analysis. Generated from operationalized content strategies, hotels can see content gaps for where competitors might have the edge in AI search.

"When AI drifts from your brand truth, Wayfinder flags it," said Kevin Duncan, Executive Vice President Product, Cendyn. "While OTA dependency is a tax on bookings, AI invisibility risks being a cliff. With that we're giving hotels full transparency to immediately view and rectify inconsistencies. We know that AI engines favor structure, consistency and trusted sources, yet most hotel websites have not been built for this new paradigm.

"Wayfinder details AI performance and accuracy to support direct authority, which OTAs won't have. When content, rate parity, availability and brand messaging is inconsistent, trust erodes for AI platforms and travelers. We've designed Wayfinder to transform AI uncertainty into a managed channel. Hotels can confidently establish and maintain authority, protect revenue, and promote parity with more agentic content management and awareness."

Wayfinder is the first step in Cendyn's AI-native architecture – following the launch of AI Connect in January that ensures hotels' ARI data is visible – as it commits to supporting hotels to ensure the hotel website remains the source of truth for every search, human or AI.

"In a world where AI is reshaping how guests discover, compare, and book hotels, there has never been a more important time for marketers to own their brand and maintain integrity of how it is portrayed," said Nicki Graham, CMO at Cendyn. "It's essential hotel marketers have the tools to understand and manage what it takes to remain visible and how that impacts bookability. Wayfinder demonstrates how our platform turns AI analysis into achievable actions that support the team in successful market visibility. Hotels that don't adapt now risk being invisible to the next generation of travelers before they ever reach a booking engine."

Cendyn has established a roadmap to deliver AI across the breadth of its product suite to provide intelligence at every guest interaction and create efficiencies for hotels to remain agile, competitive and visible in the market.

For more information, visit Cendyn.com.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a global hospitality cloud-based technology company that enables hotels to drive revenue, maximize profitability, and create deeper connections with guests through its integrated solutions.

Serving hoteliers for nearly 30 years, Cendyn drives commercial success for hotels through its Find, Book, Grow promise: find the right guests; drive them to book direct, and grow loyalty and revenue across the spectrum of digital guest interactions.

Cendyn has over 32,000 customers worldwide in more than 150 countries generating more than $20 billion in annual hotel revenue. The company supports its growing customer base from locations across the globe, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India.

Press contact

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Ryan Haynes, [email protected], +44 (0)7919 510051

SOURCE Cendyn