Cendyn announces partnership with OpenTable to integrate hotel reservation and dining data into a unified guest profile

The new integration between the restaurant platform and Cendyn's eInsight CRM allows hotel restaurants to recognize, reward, and incentivize their most loyal guests through their dining experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla. , June 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Cendyn, a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry, is excited to announce its partnership with OpenTable , a leading restaurant platform, to allow hotel and resort restaurants the ability to link key guest, dining and loyalty CRM data across both restaurant and hotel guest profiles.

The new integration between Cendyn's eInsight CRM and OpenTable provides hotel-based restaurants visibility into holistic guest insights, bringing a unified view of profiles onto the OpenTable restaurant platform. This allows for personalized dining experiences and enables loyalty recognition across the entire guest journey at the restaurant and across the hotel property.

Hotel guests can now be welcomed at a property's restaurant with personalized insights, including dietary and dining preferences, loyalty status, and other details related to their current or previous stays. This eliminates the complexity of managing two separate guest profiles and makes delivering incredible hospitality seamless and effortless for the hotel and dining teams.

"This new partnership offers exciting personalization and guest engagement capabilities for any hotel with dining facilities. By combining the power and reach of OpenTable's restaurant platform and dining network with Cendyn's eInsight CRM, we can now provide hotel and resort restaurants a single, real-time view of their most loyal guests," said Tim Sullivan, CEO & President at Cendyn. "By empowering hotel staff with a single view of guest data to recognize, reward, and incentivize their guests, our customers have more opportunities to increase guest loyalty and satisfaction."

You can learn more about the eInsight CRM and OpenTable integration on the Cendyn website.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a catalyst for digital transformation in the hospitality industry. We help hotels around the globe drive profitability and guest loyalty through an integrated technology platform that aligns revenue, eCommerce, distribution, marketing and sales teams with centralized data, applications, and analytics, so they can capture more demand and accelerate growth. With operations across the globe, in the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India, Cendyn serves tens of thousands of customers across 143 countries. To find out more, visit www.cendyn.com .

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), connects more than 1 billion people with restaurants every year, helping power hospitality at more than 50,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues across the globe. With software that drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, OpenTable enables restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

Cendyn Media contact:

Michael Bennett,

Chief Marketing Officer

+1 561 419 2286

[email protected]

SOURCE Cendyn