Celyeste Power Appointed IBC's President & CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - After an extensive search, the Board of Directors of Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has appointed Celyeste Power as President and CEO of IBC effective January 1, 2023. Ms. Power takes the helm following the planned retirement of current President and CEO Don Forgeron at the end of this year.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are extremely pleased with today's announcement. Celyeste brings a wealth of experience in government relations, a deep understanding of the issues affecting Canadians and the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, and a drive and focus to find solutions that will work for all stakeholders," said Heather Masterson, Chair of the IBC Board and President and CEO of Travelers Canada.

Ms. Power is currently Executive Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives and Advocacy, at IBC. She advances IBC's national advocacy priorities and leads operational strategies including planning and budget development. Since joining IBC, Ms. Power has held progressively senior roles, including National Corporate Spokesperson; Executive Director, Strategy and Member Engagement; Vice-President, Western; and Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to joining IBC, Ms. Power held a number of senior roles with the Government of Canada, including Issues Manager to the Prime Minister.

"I'm thrilled about the opportunity to lead one of Canada's preeminent industry associations. I am truly passionate about the important work IBC does on behalf of P&C insurers, bringing forward public policy solutions to some of the most urgent challenges facing our country. As this industry plays a vital role in society and touches the lives of all Canadians, I am honoured to be entrusted with the role of representing the industry with governments, stakeholders and consumers," said Power.

A transition plan is underway.

Ms. Power is passionate about mentorship, diversity and inclusion. She is an active member of The Insurance Supper Club Canada, an organization that supports the advancement of women to senior positions across the insurance industry, and recently completed a program with Women Get on Board.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians.

