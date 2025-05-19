Cell Impact delivers flow plates and test tools to a major player in Asia

KARLSKOGA, Sweden, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cell Impact AB (publ) has signed an agreement to deliver test tools to a leading industrial player in Asia. The deal confirms Cell Impact's attractive offering and its unique forming technology.

The agreement is a follow-up order from a customer with whom Cell Impact has previously conducted development projects.

"The tests of our forming technology conducted by this customer have been successful, which has laid the foundation for today's agreement. This is a process we have seen before. Successful tests of Cell Impact Forming™ lead to new business, which in turn is a prerequisite for future volume production," says Mr. Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

The order includes both flow plates and a test tool that will be used to manufacture customized flow plates. Delivery will take place during the second quarter, and the order value amounts to MSEK 0.6.

