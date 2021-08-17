Celent Awarded NexJ an XCelent Award in the Advanced Technology Category, Recognizing NexJ's CRM Technology for Wealth Management

NexJ's wealth management focus helps advisors better engage with their clients and helps firms increase assets under management

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), a provider of intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announced today that Celent, a global research and advisory firm for the financial services industry, has recognized NexJ for having the best CRM technology for wealth management in its recently published report CRM Platforms: North America Wealth Management Edition. Click here to download a free copy.

NexJ is Unique, Flexible and Accessible

"NexJ is regarded as a vanguard solution in our North American CRM analysis, in large part due to their AI capabilities supporting Next Best Action and content marketing," said Awaad Aamir, Wealth Management analyst for Celent. "What sets NexJ apart is how its list of partnerships with system integrators and fintech players has made it a viable CRM tool for large Wirehouses and smaller RIAs"

NexJ Wins Award for CRM Technology

NexJ was named the winner of the XCelent award for CRM technology because of our focus on delivering enhanced client engagement capabilities. Celent believes that "a CRM platform that facilitated strong advisor-client engagement was a cornerstone for strengthening the relationship during and hopefully after the pandemic." NexJ's Nudge-AI suite of products does exactly that as Engage presents advisors with a dashboard of recommended activities or the Next Best Actions while Inform automates the collection of content that is hyper-personalized to a clients profile and interests, a capability that is a "key differentiator for CRM providers".

"This recognition is extremely gratifying," said Paul DeVriendt, Head of Products of NexJ Systems, "From our very first day we set our sights on delivering best-in-class CRM for wealth management with a strong focus on enhancing client engagement. The industry is receptive to our vision, world-class technology, and breadth of functionality and our continuous innovation fosters our long-standing relationships with the world's leading wealth management firms."

NexJ Focuses on Addressing the Needs of Advisors

As a niche provider of CRM for wealth management, NexJ is keenly focused on addressing the needs of advisors including capabilities that enable them to form deep connections to clients. This commitment was apparent to the authors, who noted our focus on:

Driving better, smarter, and more personalized engagement

Deep vertical-specific capabilities to drive efficiency and enhance the client experience

Creating an improved comprehensive view of the client for greater insights and analytics

Enriching functional capability with strategic product partnerships

"We are continually augmenting our enhanced client engagement software with advanced analytics capabilities while maintaining our focus on introducing functionality that assists wealth advisors build better relationships, maximize productivity, and capture a greater share of wallet," continued Mr. DeVriendt.

Click here to read Celent's report, XCELENT Awards 2021, CRM Platforms: North America Wealth Management Editions. For more information about NexJ's solutions, please visit www.nexj.com or email [email protected].

