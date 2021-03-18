Celebrity Nail Artist, Jenny Bui Named Artistic Ambassador By OPI

As OPI's Artistic Ambassador, Bui will work with OPI's Education, Digital, Social, and Influencer Marketing teams to create and share pristine nail designs and how-to's. Nail art designs will be featuring new and upcoming OPI collections as well as selected iconic and best-selling shades included in the brand's 40th Anniversary campaign like Big Apple Red, Let's Be Friends, Lincoln Park After Dark, etc. In addition, she will make special appearances at virtual professional shows and press events.

"I will always be passionate about beautifying nails and empowering clients to feel great about themselves," says Bui. "I am equally passionate about education, which elevates our industry and creates professional and personal growth for all. Working with OPI gives me an exciting platform for doing both, with the best formulations, an incredibly creative team, and of course, the most exciting color palette I could ever wish for."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jenny to the OPI family," said OPI Co-Founder and Brand Ambassador Suzi Weiss-Fischmann. "Her artistry and technique truly shine, and she has a way with color that is uniquely her own. Beyond her incredible talent, she is an industry role model who generously shares her wealth of knowledge with everyone."

ABOUT JENNY BUI

A Cambodian-born Khmer Rouge survivor, Bui overcame extraordinary circumstances to emigrate to America and launch what would become a wildly successful career as a nail artist and entrepreneur. In 1996, the newly licensed, then single mom of three (Bui is now married with five children) started doing nails at a local salon in the Bronx, New York. Just two weeks into the job, she had mastered manicures, pedicures and acrylic nails. A mere three months later, she opened her own Bronx salon, working solo for three years, seven days a week. In 2001, she sold it and opened her original Nails on 7th in Harlem, adding a Bronx outpost in 2016. Both are OPI-exclusive salons where she uses favorite shades like Halo There, Bare My Soul and countless others to create her signature bling-centric, marbled, and ultra-long nail looks. (Her longest to date? Three inches for Cardi B.'s "WAP" and "Money" videos, which took three and a half hours). Bui, a 2019 and 2020 winner of the American Influencer Award has one million Instagram followers. Her work can be seen @nailson7th .

ABOUT OPI

Founded in 1981, OPI originated as a dental supply company during the acrylic nails movement of the '80s. Realizing dentures and artificial nail extensions shared a similar chemistry, co-founders and in-laws George Schaeffer and Weiss-Fischmann saw an opening in the market and seized it. OPI began dropping off the "rubber-band special" at every salon on Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles. A jar of powder, liquid and primer – rubber-banded together – became the OPI Traditional Acrylic System and was a huge hit, establishing the brand's roots in the professional nail industry. OPI then took its products to consumers with the launch of 30 groundbreaking Nail Lacquer shades. With its famous bottle, incredible colors, high-quality formula and unique names, OPI revolutionized the nail care industry. Some of these original shades – Alpine Snow, OPI Red, Malaga Wine – became so iconic they are still sold today. They are also among 40 legendary OPI shades that will be spotlighted throughout the 40th anniversary celebration.

Today, OPI's iconic, trend-setting shades and seasonal collections feature just-off-the-catwalk colors inspired by compelling destinations across the U.S. and the globe. OPI is known for creative partnerships with celebrities, pop culture phenoms, new motion picture releases, and like-minded classic brands. Available formulas include Nail Lacquer, Gel Color, and Powder Perfection.

ABOUT WELLA COMPANY

Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally, presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders. Further information about the Wella Company can be found here: www.wellacompany.com .

