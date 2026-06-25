Celebright Awarded U.S. Patent for Innovative Power Distribution Technology in Permanent Outdoor Lighting

The new power supply technology enables easier installations, greater energy efficiency, longer LED life, and better overall outdoor lighting performance.

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Celebright Inc., North America's leader in premium permanent outdoor lighting, has been awarded a U.S. patent for its proprietary integrated switching power supply technology, a breakthrough innovation that improves power distribution throughout Celebright's smart home ecosystem, delivering superior performance for year-round architectural lighting and permanent holiday lighting applications.

Celebright Two-Storey Installation with featured look: Fire & Ice

The patented technology transforms voltage within the lighting system itself rather than relying on a single power source. This helps reduce voltage drop over long wire runs, delivering consistent brightness, cooler operating temperatures, improved reliability, and a more streamlined installation process.

"This patent validates years of engineering and product development focused on solving challenges that have long existed in permanent outdoor lighting," said Dan Junkins, Founder and CEO of Celebright. "We set out to build a better system, not just a better light. By rethinking how power is delivered throughout the string, we've created technology that benefits homeowners, installers, and Celebright Partners alike."

Traditional permanent outdoor lighting systems or permanent holiday lights typically rely on a centralized power supply that sends fixed voltage through the entire lighting run. As electricity travels farther down the line, some energy is lost in the wire and voltage gradually drops. To compensate, installers typically need additional connection points or secondary wiring. Systems can also require excess voltage at the start of the run to ensure enough power reaches the end, generating heat and placing added stress on LEDs over time.

"Every connection in a permanent lighting system represents a potential point of failure," said Jason Fee, CTO of Celebright. "By simplifying the architecture, we've made installations faster, service easier, and long-term reliability stronger. That's a win for our dealers and ultimately for every homeowner who chooses a Celebright Permanent Outdoor Lighting System."

Celebright's patented integrated switching power supply technology takes a different approach. Power is distributed at a higher voltage to minimize loss, then reduced within each light string so every LED receives clean, consistent power regardless of its position on the run. The result is more uniform brightness, improved energy efficiency, and a system designed for long-term performance.

For homeowners, Celebright's patented technology delivers:

Consistent brightness across the entire lighting system

Improved energy efficiency

Cooler-running LEDs designed for long-term durability

Reliable, year-round performance

A permanent outdoor lighting solution engineered for expandability and longevity

Ottawa, Ontario homeowner Neil Beach said that when choosing a permanent holiday lighting system, it came down to reputation, ease of use, and trust.

"We wanted something that would look great and be easy to use with minimal maintenance," said Neil, a working father of two, "Reliability was a big part of why we chose Celebright, and the system has delivered. We've been able to enjoy the lighting year-round without seeing any noticeable jump in our electricity bills."

The patented system also creates meaningful advantages for Celebright's growing network of dealers and installation partners, including faster installation times, reduced material requirements, cleaner wiring layouts, simplified installer training, fewer potential failure points, and reduced service calls.

"From a dealer perspective, one of the biggest advantages is simplicity," said Connor Tierney, Founder of Accu-Bright Lighting Solutions, a Gold Celebright Partner in Westmont, Illinois. "By reducing the need for multiple power supplies throughout a home, we're able to deliver cleaner, more streamlined installations while keeping power and controls centralized in one location. This technology also removes much of the complexity associated with voltage drop, delivering consistent brightness across the system regardless of run length."

Joseph Jones, Founder of Eternalight in LaSalle, Ontario, said Celebright's technology has helped strengthen both his sales process and customer confidence.

"My confidence in Celebright's technology allows me to offer a 10-year labour and installation warranty alongside Celebright's 10-year product warranty," said Jones. "This helps me close more jobs and gives homeowners peace of mind. Five years ago, I chose Celebright over all others because of their dedication to quality and innovation. They have remained laser-focused and the product quality speaks for itself. Celebright is leading the way."

The patent further strengthens Celebright's position as an innovator in the rapidly growing permanent outdoor lighting category. As demand increases for lighting solutions that support year-round beauty, holiday ambiance, security, curb appeal, and everyday convenience, Celebright remains focused on developing an expandable, integrated smart home lighting ecosystem.

About Celebright

Founded in Canada by husband-and-wife duo Dan and Susan Junkins, Celebright is a leading designer and provider of premium permanent outdoor lighting solutions for homes and built environments across North America. Celebright's smart lighting ecosystem combines innovative technology, professional installation, and exceptional customer service to deliver beautiful, reliable lighting experiences that bring joy through light.

Learn more about Celebright at www.celebright.com.

SOURCE Celebright

Media Contact: Kat Hirsch, VP, Marketing, Celebright, [email protected], www.celebright.com