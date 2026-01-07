Celebration Showcasing Emerging Black Artists Comes to Ottawa

The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Showcase Returns in February 2026

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the success of its first edition, the Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Showcase returns for a second edition with support from the Ontario Arts Council and the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition--a powerful night of performance, excellence, and community. The event will be held at the Shenkman Arts Centre, on February 7, 2026. Tickets are available on Shenkman Arts Centre website on which you can also access via the Hors Pair Social website .

About the show:

In celebration of Black History Month, the Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Showcase returns--an art show featuring some of the best emerging Black artists in Ottawa. The showcase will include performances in music, poetry, dance, storytelling, film, and more. In addition, speakers from various artistic organizations, such as the Ottawa Music Industry Coalition, Produced by Youth, and Cranium Arts Project, will share their insights and experiences.

Our partners:

The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub Showcase is made possible with the support of:

The Ontario Arts Council and the Government of Ontario

Ottawa Music Industry Coalition

Artist Lineup:

The Lionyls (House band) – Music | @thelionyls

JS Runner – Music | @runner_ott

Vanessa Jeudi – Music and Storytelling | @vanessajeudiht

Juju, PJ, Regis – Dance | @jujulvtu

NoFables – Spoken Word | @nofables

Remesha Drums – Percussion and Dance | @remesha_burundian_drummers

Aisha Nyere – Poetry | @aishaanye

Ayana – Music | @aiyanalouis

Contiguity by Sammy Mohamed – Film

Speaker Lineup:

Ottawa Music Industry Coalition | @ottawamic

Arts Ottawa | @arts.ottawa

Produced by Youth | @producedbyyouth

Kultur Ties | @kulturties

Rose Ingrid Benjamin | @ingridtherose

City Fidelia | @cityfidelia

Sammy Mohamed | @sammymo84

Fitch Jean | @the.architxct

Cranium Arts Project | @craniumartsproject

About the Ottawa Black Creatives Hub:

The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub is a social club powered by the creators of Hors Pair Social, designed to support Black creatives in the capital. We aim to create spaces where artists can connect, learn, network, and showcase their work. Our three main goals are:

Professional Development: Supporting creatives with panels, workshops, and other educational events and tools.

Relationship-Building: Creating safe and welcoming spaces where creatives can connect and network.

Showcasing Black Art and Creativity: Providing platforms and events for artists to present their work, such as the performing arts showcase.

About Hors Pair Social

Hors Pair Social is a social group and events company based in Ottawa. Founder and community-builder Sharlène Clarke created Hors Pair Social to address the gap in entertainment for young Black adults in the capital by hosting curated social and entertainment events. Hors Pair Social was nominated as the Best Event Planning Company in the 2023 Ottawa Awards hosted by Faces Magazine.

General Info:

Date: February 7th, 2026 at 7PM. Pre-show mixer and food drive by I Produce Art at 6:00PM. Doors open at 6:30PM.

Location: The Shenkman Arts Centre in the Harold Shenkman Hall - 245 Centrum Blvd, Orléans, ON K1E 0A1

Admission: Attendees will be able to purchase tickets online .Tickets will also be available at the door.

Media: A limited number of media passes are available. To reserve a pass, please email Sharlène Clarke with the subject line: "Media Pass – OBCH Showcase." Please specify whether you need a media pass (for photography) or a reviewer ticket (for article writing without photography).

SOURCE The Ottawa Black Creatives Hub

Press Contact: Sharlène Clarke, [email protected], 613-602-1439