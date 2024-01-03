CELEBRATING THE PROUD LEGACY OF HEDDLE SHIPYARDS AND INTRODUCING ONTARIO SHIPYARDS - THE FUTURE OF SHIPBUILDING IN ONTARIO

HAMILTON, ON, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - For more than thirty-five years, the name "Heddle" has been synonymous with hard work, determination, perseverance and the "mettle" it takes to fix and build ships in Canada. It is important to respect and understand the past in order to ensure a successful future. On January 1st, 2024, Heddle Shipyards became Ontario Shipyards to reflect the next phase of our company's growth and future success.

The province of Ontario was once the epicentre of shipbuilding in Canada, with more than eighty commercial and government vessels built at the Port Weller Dry Docks and many more at the historic Thunder Bay Shipyard. The transition to Ontario Shipyards is both a signal and a commitment that we will harness the capacity of Ontario's shipyards and the industrial capabilities of the province to become the most reliable provider of ship repair and shipbuilding services in Canada so that our country has the vessels and skilled labour force it needs to be a maritime nation.

The name Ontario Shipyards embraces Ontario's shipbuilding legacy and articulates a vision to complete the revitalization of shipyards in Ontario so that the province can once again become a global leader in ship repair and shipbuilding services. We will do so by modernizing and revolutionizing shipyard operations and building a highly skilled and motivated workforce.

In the coming years, additional capacity will be needed to support the Canadian government's National Shipbuilding Strategy. Ontario Shipyards stands ready to provide that capacity.

"We must never forget where we have come from, but it is important to always be forward-thinking and strive for a better future. The rebranding of our company to Ontario Shipyards marks a significant shift. It is a poignant signal that our company will activate and harness the capacity, capabilities and output of Canada's industrial heartland to build and fix ships. We will always maintain the core values that have made us successful – Ontario Shipyards is Where Water Meets Mettle™. (Shaun Padulo – President and CEO)

