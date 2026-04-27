Celebrating Ontario's dedicated physicians on Doctors' Day

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - May 1st marks Doctors' Day in Ontario. It is a day to express appreciation for the doctors who work tirelessly to provide the exceptional health care that Canada is celebrated for. Even in the face of significant challenges, including a severe workforce shortage that has left 2.5 million Ontarians without a family doctor, overcrowded emergency departments, and extended waits for specialist appointments, Ontario's physicians remain steadfast in their dedication to their patients.

These devoted doctors are not only caring for patients under immense pressure, but they are also leading the charge in advocating for systemic improvements. Ontario's doctors want to ensure that every single Ontarian, in every corner of the province and at every life stage, can access both a family doctor and the specialist services they need. Their perseverance and advocacy are helping to uphold the high standards of care that Ontarians have come to expect and rely upon.

"Every day I am inspired by my fellow physicians," said OMA president Dr. Zainab Abdurrahman. "On Doctors' Day, we thank physicians across the province for their perseverance, compassion, and tireless advocacy for better care for every Ontarian."

Now, it's our turn as patients to recognize their extraordinary efforts and unwavering commitment to our health and well-being. On Doctors' Day, let's come together to celebrate our physicians and show them just how much we value their work. There are plenty of ways to get involved.

Patients are encouraged to spread messages of gratitude to their doctors on social media by using the hashtag #DoctorsDay and tagging @OntariosDoctors. You can also visit doctorsday.ca to write a note of thanks. Every message, no matter how small, goes a long way in letting our doctors know just how much they are appreciated.

To further honour Doctors' Day, landmarks across the province will be illuminated in blue.

Let's take this opportunity to celebrate and show gratitude to Ontario's doctors for their perseverance, compassion, and relentless advocacy.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 50,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

For more information, please contact: OMA Media Relations, [email protected]