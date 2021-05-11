Celebrating National Root Canal Appreciation Day

A Reason for Patients to Smile

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sonendo, Inc., a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced their celebration of National Root Canal Appreciation Day on May 12, 2021.

National Root Canal Appreciation Day occurs during the American Association of Endodontists Save Your Tooth Month, presenting an excellent opportunity for Sonendo and the endodontic community to emphasize the value of root canal treatment. Modern endodontics offers advancements in innovation—like the GentleWave Procedure—instrumental in saving natural teeth.

Bjarne Bergheim, President, and CEO of Sonendo, stated, "Endodontists are often the unsung heroes in dentistry as not everyone understands their role or the significance in preserving natural teeth whenever possible. We are proud to have completed over 600,000 GentleWave Procedures, i.e., over 600,000 patients whose pain and infection was resolved, and natural teeth saved by endodontists. We want to express our gratitude and celebrate endodontists for the vital services they provide."

Hoping to change the negative perceptions many people hold of root canal treatment, GentleWave advocate and endodontist Sonia Chopra of Charlotte, N.C., is observing National Root Canal Appreciation Day by highlighting the challenging cases she has been able to resolve for her patients.

Sonendo's GentleWave Procedure is at the forefront of the next evolution of endodontic technology and transforming the patient experience. The GentleWave System uses patented, novel technology to deliver more thorough cleaning and disinfection to the entire root canal system —even in the microscopic places where bacteria can hide—and leaves more of the tooth structure intact1,2.

Most GentleWave Procedures can be performed in one visit3, and in general, patients find the procedure to be comfortable and report minimal to no pain after the procedure4. Additionally, the System releases virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use5, potentially reducing the threat of the spread of airborne infection – such as COVID-19 – to patients, clinicians, and their staff. Procedure instruments for the GentleWave System also come pre-sterilized and single-use, minimizing the risk of exposure from one patient to the next.

Patients interested in learning more about the GentleWave Procedure can visit GentleWave.com.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held company developing innovative technologies to transform dentistry by Saving Teeth Through Sound Science®. The GentleWave System shows significant improvements in clinical efficacy and practice efficiency compared to standard root canal treatment2,6,7. Sonendo is the parent company of TDO® Software, the developer of the most widely used endodontic practice management software in the world, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo, visit www.sonendo.com . For details about TDO, visit www.tdo4endo.com

REFERENCES

1Vandrangi P et al. (2015) Oral Health 72-86

2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05

3 Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2018; 44(3):510-517

4Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2016; 41(7):1040-10484

5Data on file at Sonendo; internal testing report# TR20-002

6Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48

7Trope M et al. (1999) J Endod. 25:345–50

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Sonendo Investor Relations

+1-949-667-7197

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonendo

Related Links

http://www.sonendo.com

