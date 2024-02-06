Celebrating Glenn Darlington: A Pioneer in the Performance Management Industry

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Creative Group, Inc., a leading meeting, incentive and recognition agency, announces retirement of Glenn Darlington, Executive Vice President, Business Development, effective June 30, 2024.

Glenn Darlington has had a remarkable 40-year career in the performance management industry, with a focus on incentive recognition and rewards, group incentive travel, research and training solutions.

A Remarkable Career Journey

In a senior leadership role at Creative Group, Darlington has spent the last seven years as Executive Vice President of Business Development, also for a time leading Marketing, Product and Strategic Sourcing. He had a significant impact on the company's growth and transformation – integrating three acquisitions, further diversifying their services and globalizing a sales force in North America.

Darlington demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic acumen while navigating the business turbulence caused by the Covid pandemic, which severely affected the meetings and incentives industry. His ability to assess market needs, devise comprehensive business strategies, and swiftly execute plans led to a significant and sustained business recovery, resulting in a 150% increase in new clients over the last three years.

Decades of Experience

Previous to Creative Group, Darlington was a 33-year veteran of the meetings and incentives industry in executive roles of progressing responsibility in operations, business development, and senior leadership.

"Glenn has been a driving force and a visionary in our industry for four decades," said Creative Group President, Janet Traphagen. "His leadership, dedication, and passion have left an indelible mark on our organization and industry. We are grateful for his many years of outstanding service."

The entire Creative Group family, along with colleagues and industry partners, congratulates Glenn Darlington on his retirement and wishes him many sunny days on the golf course and magical moments with family and grandkids.

About Creative Group

Creative Group is a full-service meeting, event, and incentive agency that delivers business results by inspiring people to thrive. An industry leader, Creative Group has been honoured with numerous Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) awards and the MeetingsNet CMI 25 Award – which recognizes the top 25 most influential meeting and incentive management companies in the U.S. – every year since its inception.

Creative Group was founded in 1970, and has served clients in financial services, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, technology, automotive, and hospitality. Employing over 225 people, the company is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, and maintains offices in San Francisco, California; Appleton, Wisconsin; and Toronto, Canada. For more information about Creative Group, visit http://www.creativegroupinc.com.

