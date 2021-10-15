Celebrating Canadian Interior Design

IDC honours winners of the 2021 Value of Design Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Interior Designers of Canada (IDC) broadcast its virtual awards presentation on Oct. 13, 2021. The event, which was hosted by IDC President, Deborah Rutherford, IDC Board member, Ian Rolston, and IDC CEO, Trevor Kruse, was recorded in Teknion's showroom in downtown Toronto, Ont.

The awards opened IDC's annual design symposium, which was also hosted virtually again this year, due to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic. This year's symposium keynote speaker was Canadian designer, innovator, and educator, Bruce Mau, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Massive Change Network.

The symposium and the virtual awards program are an opportunity for Canadian interior designers to celebrate the achievements of the interior design community.

"We are lucky, as a community of interior designers, students, interns, manufacturers, and design enthusiasts, to be surrounded by so much talent and innovation," says IDC CEO, Trevor Kruse. "Honouring the work of our peers each year brings so much joy to everyone within the Canadian interior design industry."

This year, seven Canadian design firms were honoured at IDC's virtual Value of Design Awards (VODA) celebration. These awards, which launched in 2018, shine a spotlight on Canadian interior designers by providing a forum to showcase the benefits of design thinking: an empathetic, inventive, and iterative process focused on the human experience within interior spaces.

The 2021 Value of Design Awards were presented to the following winners who continue to push the boundaries of interior design.

Value of Design Award – Excellence

'McMichael Cafe' by Dyonne Fashina / Denizens of Design Inc. in Innovation in Hospitality Design (project location: Kleinburg, Ont.)

'Spin Master' by Annie Bergeron / Gensler in Innovation in Workplace Design (project location: Toronto, Ont.)

'Laurentian University Student Centre' by Valerie Gow / Gow Hastings Architects in Innovation in Institutional/Educational/Civic Design (project location: Sudbury, Ont.)

Value of Design Award – Merit

'CapU Lonsdale' by Michele Sigurdson / DIALOG in Innovation in Institutional/Educational/Civic Design (project location: North Vancouver, B.C.)

'Kevin & Kevin Juice' by Courtney Cline / Mallen Gowing Berzins Architecture (MGBA) in Innovation in Hospitality Design (project location: Vancouver, B.C.)

'Garantie Construction Résidentielle (Residential Construction Warranty)' by Véronique Chayer / Folio Design in Innovation in Workplace Design (project location: Montreal, Que.)

'Rogers & FIDO Headquarters: "La Maison Rogers"' by Carmen Huynh / HOK in Innovation in Workplace Design (project location: Montreal, Que.)

'Aurora Armoury Food & Wine Institute' by Valerie Gow / Gow Hastings Architects in Innovation in Institutional/Educational/Civic Design (project location: Aurora, Ont.)

'Niagara College Welland Student Commons' by Valerie Gow / Gow Hastings Architects in Innovation in Institutional/Educational/Civic Design (project location: Welland, Ont.)

