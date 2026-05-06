Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Hope Raising Funds and Awareness for Paediatric Brain Tumour Research

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Meagan Bebenek Foundation

May 06, 2026, 13:48 ET

Meagan's HUG brought to you by Meagan Bebenek Foundation celebrates a milestone year: JoinTheHug.com

TORONTO, May. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Hundreds of supporters will join hands and form a giant human hug around The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) on Saturday May 9, 2026 for the 25th anniversary of Meagan's HUG – a movement of hope, humanity and healing that unites thousands.

As part of Meagan Bebenek Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration, the CN Tower and Niagara Falls will be illuminated on May 9th in honour of children and families affected by paediatric brain tumours.

In the Research Lab at SickKids (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
In the Research Lab at SickKids (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
MBF Hero Ambassador and Cancer Survivor (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
MBF Hero Ambassador and Cancer Survivor (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
MBF Founder and President, Denise Bebenek looking up and waving to all of the children in the windows at SickKids during the annual HUG. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
MBF Founder and President, Denise Bebenek looking up and waving to all of the children in the windows at SickKids during the annual HUG. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Meagan's HUG annual event is open to participants of all ages and abilities (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Meagan's HUG annual event is open to participants of all ages and abilities (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Meagan's HUG - the only human hug of its kind wraps SickKids in a demonstration of love, support, hope and humanity. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Meagan's HUG - the only human hug of its kind wraps SickKids in a demonstration of love, support, hope and humanity. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Kicking off the annual HUG event with an MBF Hero Ambassador cutting the ribbon in honour of her late sister. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Kicking off the annual HUG event with an MBF Hero Ambassador cutting the ribbon in honour of her late sister. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Meagan Bebenek Foundation was founded in honour of Meagan, who passed away at the age of 5 from a malignant and inoperable brain tumour. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
Meagan Bebenek Foundation was founded in honour of Meagan, who passed away at the age of 5 from a malignant and inoperable brain tumour. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
From bench to beside - supporting research discoveries that translate to better treatment options for kids. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
From bench to beside - supporting research discoveries that translate to better treatment options for kids. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)
In the Research Lab at SickKids (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) MBF Hero Ambassador and Cancer Survivor (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) MBF Founder and President, Denise Bebenek looking up and waving to all of the children in the windows at SickKids during the annual HUG. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) Meagan's HUG annual event is open to participants of all ages and abilities (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) Meagan's HUG - the only human hug of its kind wraps SickKids in a demonstration of love, support, hope and humanity. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) Kicking off the annual HUG event with an MBF Hero Ambassador cutting the ribbon in honour of her late sister. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) Meagan Bebenek Foundation was founded in honour of Meagan, who passed away at the age of 5 from a malignant and inoperable brain tumour. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation) From bench to beside - supporting research discoveries that translate to better treatment options for kids. (CNW Group/Meagan Bebenek Foundation)

The HUG was launched in 2001 by Denise Bebenek as a way of honouring her 5-year old daughter Meagan, who lost her battle to an inoperable brain tumour. It has grown into one of Canada's most meaningful community-driven events, raising more than $6.5 million for childhood brain tumour research.

This year's 25th anniversary HUG represents more than a celebration of the past, it is a call to action for the future.

"For 25 years, this community has shown what is possible when people come together with purpose," said Denise Bebenek, Founder and President of Meagan Bebenek Foundation. "The HUG was never just about Meagan, or even just about paediatric brain tumours. It has always been about humanity; about embracing anyone who needs hope, support, and strength. That message is more important today than ever."

While childhood cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death among children, it receives just 7% of all cancer research funding, creating a critical gap in the discovery of better treatments and cures. For paediatric brain tumours, the deadliest form of childhood cancer, private philanthropy plays an essential role in accelerating progress.

The 25th anniversary also launches the Foundation's ambitious 25 in 25 Campaign, a goal to fund 25 seed research projects at $25,000 each over the next year, continuing its commitment to driving innovation and giving researchers the early support needed to pursue breakthrough ideas.

Event Details

What: 25th Anniversary Meagan's HUG   When: Saturday May 9, 2026  Where: De La Salle College to The Hospital for Sick Children

To learn more, register, or support the 25 in 25 Campaign, visit: JoinTheHug.com

About Meagan Bebenek Foundation

Meagan Bebenek Foundation harnesses the power of community to raise awareness and funds for paediatric brain tumour research in order to provide hope and improve outcomes for affected children and their families. Through seed funding, fellowship support, research infrastructure investments, and community-driven initiatives, the Foundation continues to accelerate progress and build a future where better treatments -- and better outcomes -- are possible.

SOURCE Meagan Bebenek Foundation

Kara Simpson, Director of Operations, Meagan Bebenek Foundation: [email protected] or 416-844-0386

Organization Profile

Meagan Bebenek Foundation