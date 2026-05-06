Celebrating a Quarter-Century of Hope Raising Funds and Awareness for Paediatric Brain Tumour Research

"For 25 years, this community has shown what is possible when people come together with purpose. It has always been about humanity; about embracing anyone who needs hope, support, and strength." Post this

The HUG was launched in 2001 by Denise Bebenek as a way of honouring her 5-year old daughter Meagan, who lost her battle to an inoperable brain tumour. It has grown into one of Canada's most meaningful community-driven events, raising more than $6.5 million for childhood brain tumour research.

This year's 25th anniversary HUG represents more than a celebration of the past, it is a call to action for the future.

"For 25 years, this community has shown what is possible when people come together with purpose," said Denise Bebenek, Founder and President of Meagan Bebenek Foundation. "The HUG was never just about Meagan, or even just about paediatric brain tumours. It has always been about humanity; about embracing anyone who needs hope, support, and strength. That message is more important today than ever."

While childhood cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related death among children, it receives just 7% of all cancer research funding, creating a critical gap in the discovery of better treatments and cures. For paediatric brain tumours, the deadliest form of childhood cancer, private philanthropy plays an essential role in accelerating progress.

The 25th anniversary also launches the Foundation's ambitious 25 in 25 Campaign, a goal to fund 25 seed research projects at $25,000 each over the next year, continuing its commitment to driving innovation and giving researchers the early support needed to pursue breakthrough ideas.

Event Details

What: 25th Anniversary Meagan's HUG When: Saturday May 9, 2026 Where: De La Salle College to The Hospital for Sick Children

To learn more, register, or support the 25 in 25 Campaign, visit: JoinTheHug.com

About Meagan Bebenek Foundation

Meagan Bebenek Foundation harnesses the power of community to raise awareness and funds for paediatric brain tumour research in order to provide hope and improve outcomes for affected children and their families. Through seed funding, fellowship support, research infrastructure investments, and community-driven initiatives, the Foundation continues to accelerate progress and build a future where better treatments -- and better outcomes -- are possible.

SOURCE Meagan Bebenek Foundation

Kara Simpson, Director of Operations, Meagan Bebenek Foundation: [email protected] or 416-844-0386