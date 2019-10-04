Celebrating 40 Years of Bollinger & 007

AY, France, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- In 1979, Champagne Bollinger appeared on screen with the release of Moonraker, becoming the Official Champagne for the famous British secret agent. The partnership has evolved over the years and is now a recognisable part of the legacy of both brands.

"It brings me an immense amount of pride to be celebrating 40 years of partnership between Bollinger and James Bond, it is a testament to the friendship started in 1979, between my father Christian Bizot and James Bond producer Cubby Broccoli. A friendship based on our shared values such as excellence and elegance."

Etienne Bizot, Société Jacques Bollinger CEO

Bollinger Tribute to Moonraker Luxury Limited Edition

Moonraker, released forty years ago, featured James Bond whose mission took him on an outer space adventure. It was also the movie on which the Bond and Bollinger partnership began. To celebrate their 40 year partnership, Champagne Bollinger and 007 pay tribute to their shared heritage and revisit the space shuttle created by legendary production designer Ken Adam. Champagne Bollinger enlisted designer Eric Berthes to re-imagine the Moonraker space shuttle. Crafted from pewter and wood veneer, encasing a Saint Louis crystal ice bucket and a magnum of Bollinger 2007, the Bond vintage par excellence. Each numbered piece has been crafted and finished by hand, making it unique. Limited edition of 407 copies. RRP £4,500.

The 40th anniversary of the partnership will be celebrated in Paris on the 7th November, with a special unveiling of the Bollinger Tribute to Moonraker Luxury Limited Edition.

The Bollinger 007 Limited Edition Millésimé 2011

To mark the release of the upcoming movie No Time To Die, the 25th instalment of the James Bond series, the House has created a limited edition wine dedicated to 007, with a 2011 vintage inspired by the world of Bond. The jet-black 75cl bottle is adorned with the number "25", formed from the titles of the previous films, which are similarly etched on the glass of the wooden box. The 2011 vintage, an atypical year, inspired Cellar Master to produce a unique champagne, created entirely from Pinot Noir from the Grand Cru village of Aÿ, where the House was first established in 1829. This is the first time that both the vintage and village have been used exclusively by Bollinger to make a dedicated wine. The excellent 2011 harvest in Aÿ, produced complex, powerful and harmonious Pinot Noirs, fully expressed in this characterful wine. RRP £150.

The Bollinger 007 Limited Edition Millésimé 2011 will be released via a pre-sale to celebrate James Bond Day on the 5th October.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Images of the limited edition are available here

www.champagne-bollinger.com

No Time To Die will be released in cinemas globally from April 2 2020 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10, from Metro Goldwyn Mayer via their United Artists Releasing banner.

Champagne Bollinger: Eminent, distinctive, and distinguished fine wines of Champagne since 1829. Guaranteed through the integrity of a resolutely independent family house in Aÿ and through the artisanal know-how of people dedicated to growing and blending excellence. Devotion extending beyond the wines to support a sustainable environment and integration with local communities.

About Albert R. Broccoli's EON Productions:

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the James Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. The twenty-fifth 007 film is currently in production. For more information, visit www.007.com.

Tasting note by Richard Juhlin. 95 points.

"The decision to use Pinot Noir for this 2011 vintage, exclusively from the home village of Aÿ with its mighty fruit is nothing short of brilliant. Perhaps wait about ten years until the wine has reached its peak and completely integrated its enormous fruit with the barrel notes, but the wine is already magnificent with its deep ripe aroma of Gravenstein apples, backed by fresh wooden notes. House typical and powerful."

SOURCE Champagne Bollinger

For further information: Tel: +33 (0)3-26-53-33-66, a.westeel@champagne-bollinger.fr, https://www.champagne-bollinger.com/

Related Links

https://www.champagne-bollinger.com/

