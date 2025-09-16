Celebrate Craft Cider Week September 19 - 26

COLLINGWOOD, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - From September 19 – 26, cideries across Ontario will celebrate the apple harvest with exclusive cider releases, live entertainment, giveaways and more. Follow the Craft Cider Trail, taste the variety of tart-to-sweet apples not commonly found in grocery stores, and sample the best of craft cider from apples grown right here in Ontario.

Ontario Craft Cider Association Launches Cider Week - From September 19 – 26, cideries across Ontario will celebrate the apple harvest with exclusive cider releases, live entertainment, giveaways and more. Follow the Craft Cider Trail, taste the variety of tart-to-sweet apples not commonly found in grocery stores, and sample the best of craft cider from apples grown right here in Ontario. Learn more and follow along at https://ontariocraftcider.com/ (CNW Group/The Ontario Craft Cider Association)

Ontario Craft Cider Week and the Craft Cider Trail are part of the Drink ON Apples™ promotional program with support from the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness. The program and its logo help consumers identify local cider that's produced from 100% Ontario-grown apples.

In addition to cider, look for on-site farm markets selling fresh pies, jams and other goodies. Many farms also offer activities for families with younger kids, such as corn mazes and playgrounds. Be sure to dress for a rural experience and check hours of operation, farm fees, cider availability, reservations, and pet policies before visiting.

"Harvest season is always a busy time for our producers; still, it's inspiring to see their energy and enthusiasm as they open their orchards and share their bounty through so many events and activities. This spirit of welcome is at the heart of Craft Cider Week, and we encourage everyone to raise a glass and celebrate Ontario apples."

— Janice Ruddock, Executive Director, Ontario Craft Cider Association

Highlights of Craft Cider Week

Orchard Tours – Explore cideries like Heartwood Farm & Cidery (Erin) or West Avenue Cider House ( Freelton ) and learn about award-winning orchards while sampling fresh ciders.

– Explore cideries like Heartwood Farm & Cidery (Erin) or West Avenue Cider House ( ) and learn about award-winning orchards while sampling fresh ciders. Local Food & Pop-Ups – From food trucks at Heeman's ( London ) to Texas-style BBQ at Woodfolk ( Coldwater ), cider and local eats pair perfectly.

– From food trucks at Heeman's ( ) to Texas-style BBQ at Woodfolk ( ), cider and local eats pair perfectly. Live Entertainment – Vieni Estates ( Beamsville ) hosts Sip & Cider with live music; Twin Pines ( Thedford ) celebrates Apple-Fest with music, wood-fired pizza, cider donuts and more.

– Vieni Estates ( ) hosts Sip & Cider with live music; Twin Pines ( ) celebrates Apple-Fest with music, wood-fired pizza, cider donuts and more. Family Fun – Enjoy fall attractions like corn mazes at Applewood Farm ( Seagrave ), ziplines at Great Lakes Farms ( Port Stanley ), or cranberry bog wagon rides at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery ( Bala ).

– Enjoy fall attractions like corn mazes at Applewood Farm ( ), ziplines at Great Lakes Farms ( ), or cranberry bog wagon rides at Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery ( ). Pick Your Own – Apple-picking and cider sampling at Brantview ( St. George ), Archibald's Estate Winery ( Bowmanville ), and other farms across Ontario .

– Apple-picking and cider sampling at Brantview ( ), Archibald's Estate Winery ( ), and other farms across . Elevated Experiences – Sample artisan pairings at Loch Mór (Prince Edward County), explore art and cider at Ironwood ( Niagara-on-the-Lake ).

Keep an eye out for the Drink ON Apples Can Van tour to participate in fun games and giveaways throughout the week, full event details and a list of participating cideries, can be found at https://drinkonapples.com/enjoy/ .

Ontario Craft Cider Week will be officially launched by Brian Saunderson the Member of Provincial Parliament, for the district of Simcoe Grey where over 50% of Ontario's orchards are located. MPP Saunderson will share remarks at the launch event scheduled for Sept. 18th – full event details:

Date: Thursday September 18

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Place: Ardiel Cider House at Georgian Hills Vineyard

496350 Grey Rd 2, Blue Mountains

SOURCE The Ontario Craft Cider Association

Corinne MacLellan, 902 209 3234 - [email protected]