CEIA USA Announces Promotion of Luca Cacioli to Chief Executive Officer

Luca holds a BSEE/MSEE from Universita' di Firenze, Florence, Italy, and his MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX.

As CEO, Luca will oversee all CEIA USA business activities to ensure alignment with short-term and long-term strategic objectives. He will provide managerial and strategic leadership throughout the organization. He will also collaborate with and lead the CEIA USA executive management team to create and drive the company's core mission, strategies, and objectives.

"I am honored to have been a part of the organization for seven years and look forward to helping the company implement the next phase of growth in North America," said Luca Cacioli.

About CEIA USA:

CEIA is a world-leading manufacturing company specialized in the design, engineering and production of metal detectors and electromagnetic inspection devices, along with medium to high frequency induction heating systems. CEIA USA operates through its three primary segments – security, military/ground search and induction heating systems. In addition, its CEIA USA Ferromagnetic Division operates through healthcare and select security segments. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.ceia-usa.com.

SOURCE CEIA USA

For further information: Marilyn Thaxton, Manager, Marketing and Communications, CEIA USA, mthaxton@ceia-usa.com, http://www.ceia-usa.com

Related Links

http://www.ceia-usa.com

