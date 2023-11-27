CE Brands to Offer Smartwatches Under the Motorola Brand

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI) ("CE Brands"), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, today announced that CE Brands and Motorola Mobility LLC ("Motorola") have signed an agreement under which CE Brands will relaunch the MOTO smartwatch line and launch a new MOTO smartwatch application.

"CE Brands intends to launch a new range of MOTO wearables, accompanied by an entirely updated software experience developed from the ground up to address market demand for premium app experiences coupled with high quality, but affordable, wearable hardware." said Kalvie Legat, Interim CEO of CE Brands. "We're incredibly excited to partner with Motorola to bring to market a great portfolio of smartwatches", continued Mr. Legat.

The new MOTO smartwatches will be released at price points between US$50 to US$100 and available at https://motowatch.com/ . The new MOTO smartwatches are expected to start shipping within the fourth quarter of 2023.

The new software experience developed by CE Brands aims to standardize heart rate measurement across all wearables, thereby allowing consumers to compare their relative efforts between various activity types and levels.

About CE Brands

CE Brands develops products with leading manufacturers under multiple brand names. With global distribution capability, our innovative, highly repeatable product development process aims to create an optimal growth path for CE Brands to be a nimble player in the consumer electronics sector.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to CE Brands' plans to relaunch the MOTO smartwatch line and launch a new MOTO smartwatch application, the specifications of the new MOTO smartwatches and the properties of the new MOTO smartwatch application, the purchase prices of the new MOTO smartwatches, the markets for the new MOTO smartwatches, and the shipping dates of the new MOTO smartwatches.

Although CE Brands believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because CE Brands cannot give any assurance that it will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially ‎from forward-looking information can be found in CE Brands' annual information form and management's discussion and analysis on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although CE Brands has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to ‎differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results ‎not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not ‎be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can ‎be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking ‎information contained in this press release represents the expectations of CE Brands as of the date of this press ‎release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, CE Brands expressly disclaims any intention ‎or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future ‎events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

